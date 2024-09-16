European storm death toll climbs to 11

VIENNA
Flooding sparked by Storm Boris in central Europe has burst dams, knocked out power and killed at least 11 people, authorities said on Monday as some communities were cut off four days into the disaster.

High winds and unusually heavy rainfall have hit swathes of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia since Sept. 13.

"I have lived here for 16 years, and I have never seen such flooding," Judith Dickson, who lives in Austria's Sankt Poelten, told the national broadcaster ORF.

The rains have flooded streets and submerged entire neighborhoods in some places, while shutting down public transport and electricity in others.

In Austria, two people, aged 70 and 80, were found dead in their flooded homes in two communities in Lower Austria, the worst-hit state, police said.

One firefighter died over the weekend while fighting the flooding, which state authorities have described as "dramatic."

 

So far, 12 dams have broken, with muddy rivers raging, while thousands of households are without electricity and water in Lower Austria state, authorities said.

Several communities also remain cut off, while hundreds of people have been evacuated by helicopter from car roofs and other places, according to authorities.

In the Czech Republic, one person drowned in a river close to Bruntal in the northeast, while authorities have "recorded seven people missing," according to police.

Some 119,000 households, mostly in the northeast where a state of calamity has been declared, were without electricity as of Monday.

In Poland, where one person has died, 2,600 people have been evacuated in the last 24 hours, according to Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

