European diplomats attacked in West Bank

European diplomats attacked in West Bank

RAMALLAH
European diplomats attacked in West Bank

Arşiv/ AA Photo

Masked Israeli settlers attacked a delegation including European diplomats and church officials near the occupied West Bank town of Taybeh on Oct. 17, damaging a Belgian consular vehicle during a visit in the olive harvest season.

The delegation included French and Belgian consuls and a Polish representative. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also reported an assault on a French mayor and demanded international action to protect Palestinians and foreign representatives.

Israel’s military said it was investigating with police, while saying the visit had not been coordinated. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office questioned whether footage established the full sequence of events or individual responsibility.

"The facts are clear. We were attacked," an unnamed European diplomat told Israeli broadcaster KAN. The diplomat rejected criticism over coordination, citing Israel’s security responsibility in the area.

Settler attacks have intensified during the olive harvest, according to Anadolu Agency.

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