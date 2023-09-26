EU trade chief warns businesses questioning future in China

EU trade chief warns businesses questioning future in China

BEIJING
EU trade chief warns businesses questioning future in China

The EU's trade chief told Beijing yesterday that tough security laws and a more "politicised" business environment have left European companies struggling to understand their obligations and questioning their future in China.

China's refusal to condemn ally Russia for its war in Ukraine also poses a "reputational risk" for the world's second-largest economy, Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said in a speech at Beijing's Tsinghua University.

He said transparency and openness were "a winning strategy in the long run", at a time when trade tensions between the European bloc and China are mounting.

"China is navigating a challenging transition from an investment-led economy to a broad-based economy," he said.

"For this it needs to remain open."

Dombrovskis's four-day trip, which kicked off on Sept. 23, follows a report by the EU Chamber of Commerce that showed business confidence was at one of its lowest levels in years.

It also follows Brussels' decision to launch a probe into Beijing's electric car subsidies.

The investigation could see the EU try to protect European carmakers by imposing punitive tariffs on vehicles it believes are unfairly sold at a lower price.

China's commerce ministry has condemned the EU's "naked protectionism", and said the measures "will have a negative impact on China-EU economic and trade relations".

Yesterday, Dombrovskis insisted China remained an attractive investment opportunity for European businesses.

"The EU and China both benefited immensely from being open to the world," he said, adding that "European companies still want to invest here - but only if the conditions are right."

Growing challenges for European business in China mean that "what many saw as a 'win-win' relationship in past decades could become a 'lose-lose' dynamic in the coming years," the commissioner said.

A new foreign relations law aimed, in part, at combating foreign sanctions and a recent update to China's tough anti-espionage regulations are of "great concern to our business community", Dombrovskis said.

"Their ambiguity allows too much room for interpretation," he warned.

"This means European companies struggle to understand their compliance obligations: a factor that significantly decreases business confidence and deters new investments in China."

He also criticised China's refusal to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine, which he said "is affecting the country's image, not only with European consumers, but also businesses."

China has sought to position itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, while offering Moscow a vital diplomatic and financial lifeline as its international isolation deepens.

WORLD Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

    Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

  2. Biodiversity unearthed in Marmara’s deep waters

    Biodiversity unearthed in Marmara’s deep waters

  3. 350-year-old Ottoman bath found in Çanakkale

    350-year-old Ottoman bath found in Çanakkale

  4. The 'tyranny of thinness' still dominates fashion

    The 'tyranny of thinness' still dominates fashion

  5. Archaeologists unearth the largest cemetery in Gaza

    Archaeologists unearth the largest cemetery in Gaza
Recommended
Türkiye preparing its national green taxonomy

Türkiye preparing its national green taxonomy
Amazon steps up AI race with $4 bln Anthropic investment

Amazon steps up AI race with $4 bln Anthropic investment
Manufacturing sector capacity utilization improves

Manufacturing sector capacity utilization improves
Canada autoworkers approve Ford offer as US strike goes on

Canada autoworkers approve Ford offer as US strike goes on
Central Bank determined to boost demand for lira assets: Governor

Central Bank determined to boost demand for lira assets: Governor
Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz
WORLD Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 drones overnight, Kyiv's air force said Tuesday, saying it had destroyed 26 of them, but that the grain-exporting Danube river port of Izmail was hit again.
ECONOMY Amazon steps up AI race with $4 bln Anthropic investment

Amazon steps up AI race with $4 bln Anthropic investment

Amazon said yesterday it would invest up to $4 billion in AI firm Anthropic, as the online retail giant steps into an AI race dominated by Microsoft, Google and OpenAI.
SPORTS Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

The Education Ministry and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have launched a joint project to provide football education to 100,000 students.