Erdoğan warns of regional crises, criticizes Israel over Syria

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused Israel of trying to destabilize Syria on Oct. 19, saying Türkiye was working to stay out of the conflicts surrounding it.

Speaking at the presidential complex in Ankara, Erdoğan said there was “good news” from Syria but accused Israel of doing everything it could to stir unrest there.

Describing the surrounding region as a “ring of fire,” he said the government was working day and night to protect Türkiye.

“We have kept our country out of the conflicts around us,” Erdoğan said, adding that Ankara had avoided provocations and handled the crises with patience and restraint.

Erdoğan pointed to the continuing Russia-Ukraine war, Israeli attacks on Palestinians despite signed agreements, unresolved tensions in Iran and renewed fighting in Yemen.

He also expressed concern over the situation in Lebanon.

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia had further heightened regional tensions, he said.

Erdoğan cited the attack on Riyadh’s airport, saying many people, including pilgrims, had been killed and hundreds injured.

He also warned that Türkiye would continue to face pressure for opposing efforts to divide the region.

He urged vigilance against attempts to set Muslims against one another and undermine unity at home.