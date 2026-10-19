Erdoğan hails ‘brother’ Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s national day

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 18 congratulated Azerbaijan on its Restoration of Independence Day, reaffirming close ties between the two countries.

“I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day on behalf of my country and nation,” Erdoğan said in a social media post.

He also conveyed his greetings to Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev, whom he referred to as his “brother.”

“I extend my greetings to my Azerbaijani Turkish brothers and sisters, with whom we have always stood united in sorrow and joy,” Erdoğan said.

Celebrated annually on Oct. 18, the Day of Restoration of Independence is a state holiday in Azerbaijan

In 1991, the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan adopted a constitutional act on the Declaration of Independence of Azerbaijan. The declaration was later confirmed by a referendum.

The Oct. 18 date was marked as Independence Day until it was renamed in October 2021.