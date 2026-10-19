Erdoğan hails ‘brother’ Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s national day

Erdoğan hails ‘brother’ Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s national day

ANKARA
Erdoğan hails ‘brother’ Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s national day

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 18 congratulated Azerbaijan on its Restoration of Independence Day, reaffirming close ties between the two countries.

“I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day on behalf of my country and nation,” Erdoğan said in a social media post.

He also conveyed his greetings to Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev, whom he referred to as his “brother.”

“I extend my greetings to my Azerbaijani Turkish brothers and sisters, with whom we have always stood united in sorrow and joy,” Erdoğan said.

Celebrated annually on Oct. 18, the Day of Restoration of Independence is a state holiday in Azerbaijan

In 1991, the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan adopted a constitutional act on the Declaration of Independence of Azerbaijan. The declaration was later confirmed by a referendum.

The Oct. 18 date was marked as Independence Day until it was renamed in October 2021.

message, Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Romanian parliament approves pro-EU govt after months of deadlock

Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock
LATEST NEWS

  1. Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

    Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

  2. US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgaria's request after drone attacks

    US plane patrols Black Sea on Bulgaria's request after drone attacks

  3. IEA chief sees little chance of oil market 'normalization' next year

    IEA chief sees little chance of oil market 'normalization' next year

  4. AKP candidate picked as Üsküdar's new acting mayor

    AKP candidate picked as Üsküdar's new acting mayor

  5. Güler to visit Qatar for four-nation defense deal

    Güler to visit Qatar for four-nation defense deal
Recommended
Güler to visit Qatar for four-nation defense deal

Güler to visit Qatar for four-nation defense deal
Libya’s parliament approves maritime deal with Türkiye, reverses previous rejection

Libya’s parliament approves maritime deal with Türkiye, reverses previous rejection
Türkiye, Belgium revive ministerial talks in Brussels

Türkiye, Belgium revive ministerial talks in Brussels
Türkiye submits Mecca pact to parliament

Türkiye submits Mecca pact to parliament
Canadian PM’s Türkiye visit to mark start of ‘new strategic relationship’

Canadian PM’s Türkiye visit to mark start of ‘new strategic relationship’
Turkish ministers in Brussels for security, migration talks

Turkish ministers in Brussels for security, migration talks
Istanbul to host global mediation conference

Istanbul to host global mediation conference
WORLD Romanian parliament approves pro-EU govt after months of deadlock

Romanian parliament approves pro-EU gov't after months of deadlock

The Romanian parliament on Oct. 20 approved a government proposed by pro-European prime minister-designate Luca Niculescu, the fourth candidate to attempt to secure a majority since the previous coalition collapsed in May.
ECONOMY IEA chief sees little chance of oil market normalization next year

IEA chief sees little chance of oil market 'normalization' next year

The head of the International Energy Agency said on Oct. 20 that he saw little chance of a return to normal oil market conditions next year, as the ongoing Mideast war keeps prices high.
SPORTS Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray wants to put its Euro campaign back on track

Galatasaray travels to France on Oct. 21 searching for its first Champions League points against Lille, though widespread social unrest in the host city has overshadowed the match’s buildup.
﻿