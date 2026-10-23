Erdoğan vows to keep pursuing peace across regions

Erdoğan vows to keep pursuing peace across regions

ISTANBUL
Erdoğan vows to keep pursuing peace across regions

Türkiye continues striving to pave the way for peace across a vast region, from Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchanges to mediation efforts in Africa, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Oct. 23.

In a video message to the ninth Istanbul Mediation Conference, Erdoğan said that diplomacy “remains possible” even amid the most challenging conflicts.

“There is always a door open to diplomacy, even in the most difficult disputes,” he said, adding that the key is demonstrating “the will, courage and sincerity to keep that door open.”

The president said Türkiye remains committed to diplomacy despite increasing global conflicts, escalating tensions and declining trust in international institutions.

He also renewed his criticism of the international system’s structure, particularly the U.N. Security Council.

“A structure in which the will of more than 190 countries depends on the discretion of five countries is neither fair nor capable of fully restoring trust,” he said.

Erdoğan noted that millions of people in Palestine, Lebanon, Sudan and other crisis regions were deeply disappointed with the U.N.

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to bringing conflicting parties together, mediating fair solutions and assuming responsibility for peace efforts.

UN,

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