Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (R) welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with an official ceremony. (DHA Photo)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 22, in the first bilateral visit to Türkiye by a Canadian leader, as Ottawa seeks to expand trade ties and reduce its reliance on the United States.

The two leaders were expected to sign a joint declaration to deepen cooperation in four areas, including defense and energy, as Türkiye seeks foreign investment in its defense industry, nuclear power projects and mining sector.

Carney is pursuing a global trade push to cushion Canada against a trade war with the United States, where President Donald Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs and questioned Canada’s sovereignty.

Carney’s office said the visit aimed “to position Canada as a key partner in trade and investment.” He was also expected to meet prominent Turkish business leaders during the trip, according to reports.

Although bilateral trade remains relatively small, Türkiye accounted for less than 0.3 percent of Canada’s total merchandise trade, valued at $3.09 billion, it has increased by nearly 50 percent over the past five years.

Canada has signed more than 20 trade deals over the past year as Carney seeks to double non-U.S. exports over the next decade. In January, he traveled to Beijing to reset strained relations with China, reaching an agreement that reduced tariffs on electric vehicles and Canadian canola.

In an interview with Türkiye’s state-run Anadolu Agency this week, Canada’s ambassador to Türkiye, Marcel Lebleu, said the main purpose of Carney’s visit was to “launch a strategic partnership through a joint declaration by the two leaders.”

At a NATO leaders summit in July, Carney and Erdoğan launched negotiations on a potential free trade agreement. Türkiye also agreed to join Canada’s Defense, Security and Resilience Bank as a founding member.

Türkiye is seeking international partners for its planned second and third nuclear power plants. It has held talks with Canadian engineering firm AtkinsRéalis, South Korea’s Korea Electric Power Corporation and China’s State Power Investment Corporation about potentially building the facilities.

The visit also follows Canada’s 2024 decision to lift weapons-export controls on Türkiye, including restrictions on optical technology used in Turkish-made drones exported to dozens of countries.

Canada’s main exports to Türkiye include lentils, aircraft and electronics, while its imports include medical devices, fishing vessels, aircraft engines and jewelry.