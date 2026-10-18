Egypt’s Sisi asks parliament to authorize support for Saudi

CAIRO

People inspect the damage at the site of a warehouse hit by Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sanaa, Yemen, Oct. 9, 2026.

Egypt’s parliament was set hold an emergency session on Oct. 18 after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi asked lawmakers to authorize support for Saudi defenses against Houthi attacks if the kingdom requests it.

Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its civil war with the Iran-backed Houthis.

Since Yemen’s war reignited in July, the Houthis have stepped up their attacks on Saudi targets, including energy facilities and Riyadh’s international airport, where 13 people were killed in an attack last week.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the Egyptian military academy, Sisi said it was “inconceivable” for Cairo to stand by while Saudi Arabia was “harmed or its security and stability threatened.”

“Egypt, of course, with the directives of His Majesty King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will carry out any measure to protect you or defend you,” he said.

Sisi said Cairo stood “with full force and support to protect and defend the lands of our brothers in the Gulf,” before asking attendees to stand and give a military salute to Gulf states.

“I’m not talking about fighting anyone or attacking anyone,” he added. “We are speaking only about defense.”

Shortly after Sisi’s remarks, state media reported that parliament would convene an emergency session on Oct. 18 at the president’s request, but gave no further details.

Despite its longstanding military ties with Gulf states, Egypt has not joined the Mecca agreement, a mutual defense pact signed by Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan in August, with Cairo generally favoring diplomacy over participation in regional military alliances.

Meanwhile, Sisi said on Oct. 17 that he would not seek to remain in office when his current term expires in 2030, describing the matter as “completely settled.”