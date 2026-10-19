Egypt extends debate on military support for Saudi Arabia

Egypt extends debate on military support for Saudi Arabia

CAIRO
Egypt extends debate on military support for Saudi Arabia

 

Egypt’s parliament has postponed a vote on military support for Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks, extending closed-door discussions on President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s request for authorization.

Lawmakers adjourned the emergency session on Oct. 18, with talks scheduled to resume on Oct. 19 and expected to continue into Oct. 20, Egyptian media reported. Sisi is seeking approval to help defend the kingdom if Riyadh requests assistance.

MP Ibrahim Kholeif said the extension would allow all lawmakers to speak, adding that most supported the proposal. Kholeif and fellow lawmaker Maha Abdel Nasser told AFP that the discussions had not addressed what form the assistance would take.

Before the parliamentary session, the National Defense Council, chaired by Sisi, pledged “all necessary and possible forms of support” to protect Saudi Arabia’s security, territorial integrity and Islamic holy sites.

The presidency’s statement gave no details of a potential deployment. The council also called for stronger diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions and resolve ongoing conflicts peacefully.

Speaking at a military academy graduation ceremony on Oct. 17, Sisi said any Egyptian action would be defensive and depend on a Saudi request.

“I’m not talking about fighting anyone or attacking anyone,” he said. “We are speaking only about defense.”

Egypt’s constitution requires approval from two-thirds of lawmakers before troops can be sent on combat missions abroad, following consultation with the National Defense Council.

The Iran-backed Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi airports and energy facilities since fighting with the Saudi-led coalition resumed in July. The coalition supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

In response to Sisi’s request, the speaker of the Houthi-controlled parliament warned his Egyptian counterpart in a letter that intervention could endanger Egypt’s own security and stability, according to the group’s Saba news agency.

Egypt ,

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