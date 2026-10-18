Ege University clears 150 student-cared dogs in unannounced raid

İZMİR

Tensions have flared at Ege University in the western province of İzmir after officials deployed riot police to remove over 150 campus dogs managed by the local student animal rights society.

Officials later defended the unannounced raid, citing safety concerns over reported dog attacks on students.

Members of the student group revealed that the space allocated to them in 2022 by former Rector Professor Dr. Necdet Budak was forcibly cleared on Oct. 16 by the current rector and the Bornova Municipality Veterinary Affairs Directorate.

“During this intervention, students were physically assaulted, and our dogs were rendered unconscious. Our dogs were effectively sent to their deaths. For months, we have repeatedly requested meetings with Rector Professor Dr. Musa Alcı and Vice Rector Professor Dr. Murat Boyacı, yet our pleas have been ignored. We demand the immediate return of our dogs,” they said.

Confederation of Animal Rights (HAYKONFED) Vice President Haydar Özkan emphasized that the area was specifically built as a safe shelter for animals living in their own dedicated enclosures. “We cannot understand why the animals kept in secure areas on campus were taken to shelters. We urge İzmir Governor Dr. Süleyman Elban to safely return these animals to campus rather than letting them die in shelters, and to take legal action against those responsible for harming the students and animals,” he added.

The university rector’s office stated that they had received numerous complaints regarding the dogs and alleged that two students had been attacked. The office further clarified that the animals were not euthanized, but rather transferred to İzmir Municipality shelters through a coordinated effort with the district governor’s office and local municipalities.