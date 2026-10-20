Economic manipulators to face severe sanctions: Bahçeli

Economic manipulators to face severe sanctions: Bahçeli

ANKARA
Economic manipulators to face severe sanctions: Bahçeli

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has vowed that the government is taking all necessary legal action against economic manipulators and those behind the multibillion-dollar fund crisis.

“Developments in the fund investigation show that market-distorting transactions, manipulation, and abuse of office were used to target the stability of the Turkish economy,” Bahçeli said in his address to MHP lawmakers on Oct. 20.

“No doubt, the harshest sanctions on legal grounds will be imposed on those who target our nation’s savings,” he stated.

Bahçeli referred to a fund crisis that triggered an estimated $20 billion in damages across nearly 456,000 investor accounts. In response, the government has drafted a 10-article legislative bill to overcome the crisis and compensate affected investors under specific conditions.

Bahçeli welcomed the submission of the legal bill to the Parliament as a demonstration of a strong political will to expose the perpetrators of the economic manipulation.

“As I have emphasized before, these should be viewed as an opportunity for purification and cleansing [of criminals] and addressing the underlying causes. Although we face some challenges, the Turkish economy stands on solid foundations,” he noted.

Bahçeli also commented on the ongoing “terror-free Türkiye” project. Stressing that the process is advancing at a moment when Türkiye is coming to the fore with its diplomatic achievements, the MHP leader urged against sabotages that would threaten the stability and peace in the country.

“The terror-free Türkiye project cannot be considered separately from the terror-free region vision. Our terror-free Türkiye vision is gaining a regional dimension,” he added.

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