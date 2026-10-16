Doctor visits in Türkiye reach record 1.14 billion

Doctor visits in Türkiye reach record 1.14 billion

ANKARA
Doctor visits in Türkiye reach record 1.14 billion

Health Ministry hospitals and family doctors handled more than 1 billion consultations in 2025, while visits averaged 13.2 per person. (AA Photo)

Doctor visits in Türkiye reached a record 1.14 billion in 2025, averaging 13.2 per person, with Health Ministry hospitals and family doctors accounting for more than one billion consultations.

This equates to a daily average of 3.12 million visits. Data showed annual consultations rose by 90.2 million from 2024, when the total was 1.05 billion, and were up from 973.5 million in 2023.

Ministry hospitals recorded 538 million visits and family doctors 466.3 million, while private hospitals and outpatient clinics handled 66.5 million. University hospitals recorded 52.6 million and private medical centers 11.5 million.

The eastern Black Sea region registered the highest frequency with 14.6 visits per person, followed by the western Black Sea at 14.5. Istanbul recorded 11.8 visits per capita, contrasting with a regional low of 12.2 in Southeast Anatolia.

Facility numbers shifted as 12 private hospitals closed, leaving 540 out of 1,553 total centers. The state added two facilities to reach 943 public hospitals, while university hospitals increased by one to 70. Istanbul hosts 217 centers, including 146 private facilities.

The medical workforce grew 5.1 percent to 232,315 doctors, with 150,264 in state hospitals and 39,169 in the private sector. The ratio hit 270 doctors and 62 dentists per 100,000 residents. Total health personnel surpassed 1.44 million, with 870,281 working for the ministry and 387,933 in private facilities.

The figures cover consultations across primary care services and hospitals, rather than individual patients, in a nation of 86 million. Primary care services accounted for 41.3 percent of all visits. Family medicine saw 5.4 visits per person, compared with 6.2 at state hospitals.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border

Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border
LATEST NEWS

  1. Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border

    Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border

  2. Erdoğan announces plans to recruit 38,000 health staff

    Erdoğan announces plans to recruit 38,000 health staff

  3. Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

    Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

  4. Energy minister hints at new oil discovery in Gabar

    Energy minister hints at new oil discovery in Gabar

  5. Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

    Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks
Recommended
Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border

Truck queue stretches 30 kilometers at Bulgarian border
Erdoğan announces plans to recruit 38,000 health staff

Erdoğan announces plans to recruit 38,000 health staff
Poor urban planning blamed for Istanbul flood damage

Poor urban planning blamed for Istanbul flood damage
British athlete runs 1,700 kilometers to reach Cappadocia

British athlete runs 1,700 kilometers to reach Cappadocia
Türkiye welcomes new Iraqi cabinet appointments

Türkiye welcomes new Iraqi cabinet appointments
Türkiye, Greece at odds over east Med naval drill

Türkiye, Greece at odds over east Med naval drill
Istanbul faces more heavy rain after deadly floods

Istanbul faces more heavy rain after deadly floods
WORLD Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

Iran on Oct. 16 denied having anything to do with attacks by Yemen's Houthis, a day after Saudi Arabia accused it of having encouraged the group's recent escalation against the kingdom.
ECONOMY Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

The Osman Gazi floating production platform was sent off to the Sakarya Gas Field on Oct. 17, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saying it would double Türkiye’s natural gas output in the Black Sea.
SPORTS European winners Beşiktaş, Trabzon set for local clash

European winners Beşiktaş, Trabzon set for local clash

Following impressive midweek victories in European competition, Trabzonspor and Beşiktaş will bring revamped, star-studded rosters into a high-stakes Süper Lig clash on Oct. 19.
﻿