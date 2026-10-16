Doctor visits in Türkiye reach record 1.14 billion

ANKARA

Health Ministry hospitals and family doctors handled more than 1 billion consultations in 2025, while visits averaged 13.2 per person. (AA Photo)

Doctor visits in Türkiye reached a record 1.14 billion in 2025, averaging 13.2 per person, with Health Ministry hospitals and family doctors accounting for more than one billion consultations.

This equates to a daily average of 3.12 million visits. Data showed annual consultations rose by 90.2 million from 2024, when the total was 1.05 billion, and were up from 973.5 million in 2023.

Ministry hospitals recorded 538 million visits and family doctors 466.3 million, while private hospitals and outpatient clinics handled 66.5 million. University hospitals recorded 52.6 million and private medical centers 11.5 million.

The eastern Black Sea region registered the highest frequency with 14.6 visits per person, followed by the western Black Sea at 14.5. Istanbul recorded 11.8 visits per capita, contrasting with a regional low of 12.2 in Southeast Anatolia.

Facility numbers shifted as 12 private hospitals closed, leaving 540 out of 1,553 total centers. The state added two facilities to reach 943 public hospitals, while university hospitals increased by one to 70. Istanbul hosts 217 centers, including 146 private facilities.

The medical workforce grew 5.1 percent to 232,315 doctors, with 150,264 in state hospitals and 39,169 in the private sector. The ratio hit 270 doctors and 62 dentists per 100,000 residents. Total health personnel surpassed 1.44 million, with 870,281 working for the ministry and 387,933 in private facilities.

The figures cover consultations across primary care services and hospitals, rather than individual patients, in a nation of 86 million. Primary care services accounted for 41.3 percent of all visits. Family medicine saw 5.4 visits per person, compared with 6.2 at state hospitals.