District mayor in Muğla detained as part of graft probe

MUĞLA

Turkish authorities have launched an operation against the municipality in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Milas district, issuing detention warrants for 35 people, including Mayor Fevzi Topuz.

A total of 29 suspects were detained during the operations, which were carried out in Muğla, Adana, Ankara, Bursa, Elazığ, Hakkari, Istanbul, Gaziantep, Kilis, Kocaeli, Manisa, Van and Ordu.

Those detained included Milas Mayor Topuz and his son, Doruk Topuz.

Searches were also reportedly conducted at the Muğla Municipality building as part of the operation.

The investigation centers on allegations that eight companies participated in 25 public tenders issued by Milas Municipality, with a combined value of approximately 3.8 billion Turkish Liras, using documents alleged to be forged.

The companies are also accused of increasing their capital by 343,000 liras, either directly or indirectly, on the basis of these documents.

On Oct. 16, Muğla Mayor Ahmet Aras announced on social media that he had left the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), adding that he would continue to serve as an independent mayor.

In remarks to a local newspaper in Muğla on Oct. 19, Topuz said he had absolutely no intention of resigning.

The operation comes amid a broader wave of investigations targeting mayors elected from opposition parties, which have intensified over the past year. Several opposition mayors and senior municipal officials have been jailed pending trial as part of the probes.