'Demon Slayer' tops box office with record anime opening

LOS ANGELES

The latest entry in Crunchyroll's "Demon Slayer" anime film series took first place in the North American box office this weekend with a genre-record $70 million debut, industry estimates showed Sunday.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -- Infinity Castle: Part 1," the first title in a new trilogy based on the popular manga series, opened to the top spot on US and Canadian screens after already becoming Japan's third-highest grossing film of all time.

The film, which continues the story of teen fighter Tanjiro Kamado as he tries to save his demon-transformed sister, soared ahead of the previous anime opening weekend record-holder, the original 1999 "Pokemon."

"The Conjuring: Last Rites," another demon-hunting film, fell to second place with $26.1 million after a monster debut last weekend of $84 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

The Warner Bros. offering once again stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, who this time are doing battle with a demon in a family's home.

In third place was Focus Features' "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale," which debuted to $18.1 million.

The film is billed as the last installment, for now, in the hit "Downton Abbey" franchise, which follows an aristocratic

"The Grand Finale" is the third feature film in the "Downton" universe, which kicked off as a British TV series in 2010 with an ensemble cast including Hugh Bonneville and the late Dame Maggie Smith.

Meanwhile Lionsgate's "The Long Walk," an adaptation of the 1979 Stephen King novel, debuted in fourth place with $11.5 million.

The dystopian horror story, starring Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson, follows an annual competition where young men must keep walking, or be shot and killed.

Fifth place was taken by Disney's "Toy Story," which was re-released for its 30th anniversary and took in $3.5 million.