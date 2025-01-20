DEM Party group seeks second İmralı visit to Öcalan

DEM Party group seeks second İmralı visit to Öcalan

ANKARA
DEM Party group seeks second İmralı visit to Öcalan

A delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has applied to the Justice Ministry for permission to hold a second meeting with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

The delegation made up of lawmakers Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan is awaiting a response to their application, the party announced on Jan. 20.

If approved, they plan to brief Öcalan on contacts with various parties following the first meeting.

The talks held with the PKK leader serving life on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul were the first since the pro-Kurdish DEM Party’s predecessor, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), met with him in April 2015.

Delegation members, along with former mayor Ahmet Türk, have since engaged in talks with political parties in parliament.

The trio later visited former HDP officials Selahattin Demirtaş, Figen Yüksekdağ, Selçuk Mızraklı and Leyla Güven in prisons on Jan. 11 and 12.

The rare visit to Öcalan became possible after the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli invited Öcalan to come to the parliament to renounce terror and disband PKK.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, his ally, backed the appeal as a "historic window of opportunity."

After the delegation returned from İmralı, a DEM Party statement said Öcalan was "ready to make a call" to back a new initiative by the Turkish government to end decades of conflict.

Detained 25 years ago by Turkish security forces in Kenya after years on the run, the PKK leader was sentenced to death. However, Türkiye abolished capital punishment in 2004, and he is spending his remaining years in an isolation cell on İmralı island.

Ankara,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dear friend: Nations react to Trump inauguration

'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration

    'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration

  2. Trump says to declare national emergency, use military at Mexico border

    Trump says to declare national emergency, use military at Mexico border

  3. Erdoğan welcomes Trump’s re-election with optimism

    Erdoğan welcomes Trump’s re-election with optimism

  4. Trump sworn in for second term vowing sweeping change

    Trump sworn in for second term vowing sweeping change

  5. Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent

    Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent
Recommended
MP Ünal Karaman resigns from İYİ Party

MP Ünal Karaman resigns from İYİ Party
İmamoğlu faces probe over prosecutor comments

İmamoğlu faces probe over prosecutor comments
DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks promising

DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'
Istanbul court arrests Beşiktaş mayor over bid-rigging claims

Istanbul court arrests Beşiktaş mayor over bid-rigging claims
Beşiktaş mayor detained in tender corruption probe

Beşiktaş mayor detained in tender corruption probe
DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin

DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin
WORLD Dear friend: Nations react to Trump inauguration

'Dear friend': Nations react to Trump inauguration

Leaders from around the world reacted to Donald Trump's return Monday to the White House, offering congratulations and urging good relations with the mercurial leader.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent

Türkiye’s external assets at $363 billion, down 1 percent

Türkiye’s external assets recorded $363 billion in November 2024, indicating a decrease of 1.1 percent compared to the previous month, data from the Central Bank showed on Jan. 20.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿