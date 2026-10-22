Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

DAMASCUS

An anti-government fighter tears down a portrait of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, after jihadists and their allies entered the northern Syrian city, on November 30, 2024. (AFP/Getty Images)

Syria has submitted a request to Interpol concerning ousted regime leader Bashar al-Assad and his brother Maher al-Assad, media reported on Oct. 22.

Fakhr al-Din al-Aryan, head of the Damascus Fourth Criminal Court said the in absentia verdicts against fugitive defendants Bashar alAssad, Maher al-Assad and other convicts had legal consequences, adding that their files had been forwarded to Interpol to initiate the necessary procedures.

In August, a Damascus court sentenced Bashar alAssad, Maher al-Assad and seven other fugitive defendants to death in absentia.

The ruling marked the first such verdict under Syria’s transitional authorities, which ousted Assad in December 2024.

Assad fled to Moscow as Islamist-led forces advanced on Damascus following a lightning offensive.

On Aug. 11, the judges convicted Assad of crimes including premeditated murder, the intentional killings, torture and repeated deprivation of liberty.