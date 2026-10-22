Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

DAMASCUS
Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

An anti-government fighter tears down a portrait of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, after jihadists and their allies entered the northern Syrian city, on November 30, 2024. (AFP/Getty Images)

Syria has submitted a request to Interpol concerning ousted regime leader Bashar al-Assad and his brother Maher al-Assad, media reported on Oct. 22.

Fakhr al-Din al-Aryan, head of the Damascus Fourth Criminal Court said the in absentia verdicts against fugitive defendants Bashar alAssad, Maher al-Assad and other convicts had legal consequences, adding that their files had been forwarded to Interpol to initiate the necessary procedures.

In August, a Damascus court sentenced Bashar alAssad, Maher al-Assad and seven other fugitive defendants to death in absentia.

The ruling marked the first such verdict under Syria’s transitional authorities, which ousted Assad in December 2024.

Assad fled to Moscow as Islamist-led forces advanced on Damascus following a lightning offensive.

On Aug. 11, the judges convicted Assad of crimes including premeditated murder, the intentional killings, torture and repeated deprivation of liberty.

Bashar al-Assad,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

    Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

  2. Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

    Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

  3. US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

    US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

  4. Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

    Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

  5. Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks
Recommended
US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report
Sanctions-hit ICC wins top EU rights prize

Sanctions-hit ICC wins top EU rights prize
Son of Suu Kyi says had first call in five years

Son of Suu Kyi says had first call in five years
Fires fueled by El Nino leave 12 dead in Peru

Fires fueled by El Nino leave 12 dead in Peru
Seoul sees no signs of new North Korean weapons on border

Seoul sees no signs of new North Korean weapons on border
Kiev: Russian strikes show no change in Kremlin position

Kiev: Russian strikes show no change in Kremlin position
WORLD US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

The U.S. and Israeli militaries have developed plans for renewed strikes against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, with preparations advancing for a potential short but intensive campaign, The New York Times reported on Oct. 21.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100bps to 36 percent

Türkiye’s Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100bps to 36 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank has reduced its policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, from 37 percent to 36 percent.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿