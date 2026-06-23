Czech president files competency lawsuit against cabinet

Czech president files competency lawsuit against cabinet

PRAGUE
Czech president files competency lawsuit against cabinet


Czech President Petr Pavel said on June 23 he has filed a competency lawsuit against the government after it snubbed him as the Czech representative at next month’s NATO summit.


Pavel has attended all NATO summits since taking office in 2023, just like all his predecessors since Vaclav Havel in 1999 when the Czech Republic joined the alliance.


But the nationalist government of billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis decided on June 22 that the former NATO general will stay at home for the summit in Ankara next month.


Babis said he himself would go to Ankara with the foreign and defense ministers instead.


“I have filed a competency lawsuit with the constitutional court in order to clarify the powers of the president and the government in representing the country abroad, specifically at the NATO summit,” Pavel said in a lengthy statement.

 

He called the government’s decision “unprecedented and exceptionally unfortunate,” citing the constitution as saying the president was entitled to represent the country abroad.


The constitutional court said it had received the lawsuit and would give it priority.


Babis said he respected Pavel’s decision.


“But I don’t think it’s a good idea,” he wrote on X, adding the government’s decision was “pragmatic.”


Babis leads a three-party coalition comprising his catch-all ANO movement, the far-right SPD and the rightwing Euroskeptic Motorists.


He said he would go to Ankara with Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, the Motorists’ chairman, and Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna, nominated by the SPD.
Babis said the ministers can better explain why Prague is failing its defense spending pledge to NATO.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rubio says US will not accept Iranian tolls on Hormuz

Rubio says US will not accept Iranian tolls on Hormuz
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rubio says US will not accept Iranian tolls on Hormuz

    Rubio says US will not accept Iranian tolls on Hormuz

  2. Türkiye, Poland aim to deepen cooperation ahead of NATO summit: Erdoğan

    Türkiye, Poland aim to deepen cooperation ahead of NATO summit: Erdoğan

  3. Ammunition facility blast in Kırıkkale kills two

    Ammunition facility blast in Kırıkkale kills two

  4. EU warns Ukraine-Poland row plays into Russia's hands

    EU warns Ukraine-Poland row plays into Russia's hands

  5. Özel says CHP ‘de facto’ shut down, vows to reclaim control

    Özel says CHP ‘de facto’ shut down, vows to reclaim control
Recommended
Rubio says US will not accept Iranian tolls on Hormuz

Rubio says US will not accept Iranian tolls on Hormuz
EU warns Ukraine-Poland row plays into Russias hands

EU warns Ukraine-Poland row plays into Russia's hands
Netanyahu says Israel should break free of US military aid

Netanyahu says Israel should 'break free' of US military aid
US-Iran talks stir diplomatic whirlwind across region

US-Iran talks stir diplomatic whirlwind across region
Israel’s ‘deliberate targeting’ of children part of Gaza ‘genocide’: UN probe

Israel’s ‘deliberate targeting’ of children part of Gaza ‘genocide’: UN probe
Sri Lanka troops to battle dengue mosquitoes

Sri Lanka troops to battle dengue mosquitoes
WORLD Rubio says US will not accept Iranian tolls on Hormuz

Rubio says US will not accept Iranian tolls on Hormuz

Washington's top diplomat insisted Tuesday that the U.S. would not accept any attempt to impose tolls or fees on Strait of Hormuz, the key waterway where the U.N. said it would begin evacuating thousands of sailors stranded by the Middle East war

ECONOMY Russian demand for Türkiye expected to remain strong this summer

Russian demand for Türkiye expected to remain strong this summer

Russian interest in Türkiye is expected to remain strong during the 2026 summer season, supported by challenges affecting alternative destinations in the Gulf region and continued difficulties in accessing parts of Europe.
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez rises to career-high No. 54 in WTA rankings

Zeynep Sönmez rises to career-high No. 54 in WTA rankings

Turkish national tennis player Zeynep Sönmez climbed to a career-high world ranking of 54 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) standings released on June 22.
﻿