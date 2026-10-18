CURE Art Gallery opens in Bursa with works by Oran, Yalçındağ

CURE Art Gallery opens in Bursa with works by Oran, Yalçındağ

BURSA
CURE Art Gallery opens in Bursa with works by Oran, Yalçındağ

AA Photo

CURE Art Gallery opened in the northwestern province of Bursa’s Balat district on Oct. 15 with an inaugural exhibition featuring recent works and previously unseen pieces by Turkish artists Ahmet Oran and Ekrem Yalçındağ.

 

Running through Nov. 12, the exhibition brings together two distinct approaches to contemporary painting, exploring color, texture, repetition and abstraction.

 

Oran builds layered surfaces by applying paint in different colors onto canvas and selectively scraping away sections with spatulas and scrapers. The technique reveals underlying layers, creating lines and bands of color across the surface.

 

Yalçındağ incorporates recurring botanical motifs and circular compositions into his paintings. His dense application of paint through small brushstrokes creates a raised, textured surface. Both artists have exhibited in Türkiye and abroad.

 

The gallery’s founders said the initiative establishes a dedicated space in Bursa where audiences can regularly engage with contemporary art and interact directly with artists.

 

Beyond its exhibition program, CURE Art Gallery plans to develop long-term relationships with artists, collectors, art writers and other professionals in the art world.

 

The opening exhibition was held with the participation of Oran and Yalçındağ, in collaboration with Lexus Nilüfer. The works remain on display at the gallery until Nov. 12.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ministry files complaint against child beauty pageant

Ministry files complaint against child beauty pageant
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria names chairman of sovereign wealth fund

    Syria names chairman of sovereign wealth fund

  2. Ministry files complaint against child beauty pageant

    Ministry files complaint against child beauty pageant

  3. Prominent Turkish author to host int’l translators, publishers in Istanbul

    Prominent Turkish author to host int’l translators, publishers in Istanbul

  4. China’s economy grows 4.5 percent, beating expectations

    China’s economy grows 4.5 percent, beating expectations

  5. UN survey shows rising fears of major war

    UN survey shows rising fears of major war
Recommended
Prominent Turkish author to host int’l translators, publishers in Istanbul

Prominent Turkish author to host int’l translators, publishers in Istanbul
Ancient fountain to regain former glory

Ancient fountain to regain former glory
Nighttime museum visits exceed 1.3 million

Nighttime museum visits exceed 1.3 million
Veteran Turkish artist Süleyman Saim Tekcan dies at 86

Veteran Turkish artist Süleyman Saim Tekcan dies at 86
Restoration reveals architectural secrets of Istanbul’s Süleymaniye Mosque

Restoration reveals architectural secrets of Istanbul’s Süleymaniye Mosque
Edward Burtynsky’s ‘Shifting Topography’ to be shown at COP31 in Antalya

Edward Burtynsky’s ‘Shifting Topography’ to be shown at COP31 in Antalya
WORLD UN survey shows rising fears of major war

UN survey shows rising fears of major war

Some 76 percent of respondents in a United Nations survey expected the effects of a large-scale war to be felt by a significant share of humanity within seven years.

ECONOMY China’s economy grows 4.5 percent, beating expectations

China’s economy grows 4.5 percent, beating expectations

China's economy grew slightly more than expected in the third quarter, but Oct. 19's figures still came in at the lower end of the government's full-year target, as the global energy shock and weak domestic demand counter surging exports.
SPORTS European winners Beşiktaş, Trabzon set for local clash

European winners Beşiktaş, Trabzon set for local clash

Following impressive midweek victories in European competition, Trabzonspor and Beşiktaş will bring revamped, star-studded rosters into a high-stakes Süper Lig clash on Oct. 19.
﻿