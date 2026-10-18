CURE Art Gallery opens in Bursa with works by Oran, Yalçındağ

BURSA

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CURE Art Gallery opened in the northwestern province of Bursa’s Balat district on Oct. 15 with an inaugural exhibition featuring recent works and previously unseen pieces by Turkish artists Ahmet Oran and Ekrem Yalçındağ.

Running through Nov. 12, the exhibition brings together two distinct approaches to contemporary painting, exploring color, texture, repetition and abstraction.

Oran builds layered surfaces by applying paint in different colors onto canvas and selectively scraping away sections with spatulas and scrapers. The technique reveals underlying layers, creating lines and bands of color across the surface.

Yalçındağ incorporates recurring botanical motifs and circular compositions into his paintings. His dense application of paint through small brushstrokes creates a raised, textured surface. Both artists have exhibited in Türkiye and abroad.

The gallery’s founders said the initiative establishes a dedicated space in Bursa where audiences can regularly engage with contemporary art and interact directly with artists.

Beyond its exhibition program, CURE Art Gallery plans to develop long-term relationships with artists, collectors, art writers and other professionals in the art world.

The opening exhibition was held with the participation of Oran and Yalçındağ, in collaboration with Lexus Nilüfer. The works remain on display at the gallery until Nov. 12.