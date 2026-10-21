Culture Route Festival moves to İzmir

İZMİR

The İzmir Culture Route Festival will feature cultural and artistic events in various parts of the city between Oct 24 and Nov 1.

İzmir will host the 24th stop of the Culture Route Festival organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry this year.

The İzmir Culture Route Festival will offer a wide range of events from concerts and exhibitions to theater, opera, talks, workshops and children’s activities between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1.

The festival, which aims to promote Türkiye’s historical, natural and cultural riches, will bring art and culture to audiences at venues across the city.

Along with concerts, the İzmir State Turkish World Dance and Music Ensemble will present its “Melodies from the Turkic World” concert, under the artistic direction of Şavk Eryürek, at the Rakım Elkutlu Stage of the Bornova Culture and Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24.

The İzmir State Opera and Ballet Orchestra will perform “Autumn Breezes” at the Necdet Aydın Stage of the Bornova Culture and Arts Center at 8 p.m. on Oct. 25. The orchestra will also present “Romantic Arias” on Oct. 27, a Republic Day concert on Oct. 29 and “A Mozart Evening” on Oct. 30.

The “Songs of Zeki Müren” concert by Candan Timur and Ahmet Nuri Çağdaş will take place at Yunus Emre Hall of Ege University’s Atatürk Cultural Center on Oct. 26. The Naval Forces Command’s Deputy Commander’s Band will also perform at the same venue that day.

Exhibitions

Exhibitions will open at various locations across the city on Oct. 24.

The “Sacred Relics of the Ottoman Empire” and “Living Heritage: İzmir” exhibitions will be on display at the Archaeology and Ethnography Museum of the İzmir Culture and Arts Factory.

Artist Raşit Altun’s solo exhibition “Mystery,” curated by Emre Sefer, will be presented at the temporary exhibition hall of the İzmir Painting and Sculpture Museum. Painter Pınar Karaman’s “Search,” curated by Funda Paçacıoğlu, will open at the historic Alsancak Railway Station.

The “ASELSAN: A Vision for an Advanced, Transformative Future” exhibition will be held in the garden of the İzmir Culture and Arts Factory.

The exhibitions will remain open until Nov. 1.

The festival program will also include workshops in various artistic disciplines, including tile-making, ceramics, wood burning, painting and collage.

Talks and other activities will include FotoMaraton İzmir, the Karaoke Caravan, “Our Tiles in World Museums,” archaeologist Nezih Başgelen’s “Archaeology, Museology and İzmir During the Atatürk Era,” Marjon Hoogheid’s “Contemporary Art and the Place of Women,” author Nurdan Karacabey’s “Life Stories of İzmir Writers,” and “Smyrna Through Its Legends.”

The program will also feature screenings as part of the fourth Mythology Film Week, the ballet and dance performance “The Elegant Steps of the Republic,” and the dance show “Caucasian Wind.”

The event “One Neşet, a Thousand Rhythms,” featuring the songs of Turkish folk music legend Neşet Ertaş performed by a percussion orchestra, will take place at the Bozkurt Kuruç Stage of the Bornova Culture and Arts Center on Oct. 30.

The İzmir State Opera and Ballet will also stage the operas “Murad IV” and “Troy” during the festival.

A range of events catering to different age groups will be organized for children throughout the festival.

Activities at the Children’s Village in Gündoğdu Square will take place daily from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the festival.

The Çeşme Museum will also host a variety of festival events, including dance performances, talks, exhibitions, presentations, workshops and activities for children.