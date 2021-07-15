Cuba makes concession to protesters, lets travelers bring in food duty-free

  • July 15 2021 10:08:00

Cuba makes concession to protesters, lets travelers bring in food duty-free

HAVANA-Agence France-Presse
Cuba makes concession to protesters, lets travelers bring in food duty-free

Travelers arriving in Cuba can now bring in food, medicine and other essentials without paying customs, the government said on July 14 in a concession to angry and unprecedented street protests.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said there would be no limit placed on these goods coming in and the change will be in effect until the end of the year.

Cubans took to the streets in droves on July 11 in an explosion of anger over economic hardship marked by shortages of food, electricity and other essentials.

One of the protesters’ demands was for people arriving in Cuba to be able to bring in food, medicine and personal hygiene items from abroad without paying customs duties.

One person has died and more than 100 were arrested, including independent journalists and opposition activists, since the anti-government protests broke out in the communist-ruled island over the worst economic crisis in decades.

Under Cuban law, travelers arriving here can bring up to 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of medicine tax-free. They can also bring in limited amounts of food and personal hygiene gear but must pay customs duties.

Starting Monday the limits are lifted and so are the duties, Marrero said on TV.

"This is a measure we are adopting until December 31. After that, we will assess things," he said.

Cuba has blamed a half-century of U.S. economic pressure for the economic crisis, but the downturn also comes amid strict measures against COVID-19 and a rise in virus cases.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday said the United States had incited social unrest through a Twitter campaign using the hashtag #SOSCuba.

 

traveller,

WORLD US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants

US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants
MOST POPULAR

  1. Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

    Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

  2. Turkey’s 13th president will be from Nation Alliance, says Akşener

    Turkey’s 13th president will be from Nation Alliance, says Akşener

  3. Turkey marks 5th anniversary of 2016 coup d’état attempt

    Turkey marks 5th anniversary of 2016 coup d’état attempt

  4. Developments unfold in case of high-profile femicide

    Developments unfold in case of high-profile femicide

  5. 'Without Turkey, won’t go even to heaven’

    'Without Turkey, won’t go even to heaven’
Recommended
US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants

US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants
Vaccine deliveries rising as delta virus variant slams Asia

Vaccine deliveries rising as delta virus variant slams Asia
61 bodies found in Afrin, northern Syria

61 bodies found in Afrin, northern Syria
Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks

Sydney virus lockdown extended by at least two weeks
Feds charge 4 in Iran plot to kidnap activist in US, others

Feds charge 4 in Iran plot to kidnap activist in US, others
Cuba confirms 1 man dead during antigovernment protests

Cuba confirms 1 man dead during antigovernment protests
WORLD US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants

US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants

The United States this month will begin evacuating from Afghanistan applicants for special immigration visas whose lives are at risk because of work they did with the U.S. government as translators and in other roles.

ECONOMY New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

Newly printed 200 Turkish lira and 10 Turkish lira banknotes will go into circulation on July 16, ahead of next week’s Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, said an official announcement.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Ligs 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish Süper Lig's 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish top-tier football league's 2020-21 fixtures were unveiled on July 13. 