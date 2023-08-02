Crypto investors to meet in Istanbul

The first CryptoKTV investors' event, bringing together solid VCs, HNWI, and industry leaders, will take place on 3rd August in Istanbul at Shangri-La Bosphorus Hotel. 

CryptoKTV brings together media and cryptocurrency in a seamless and user-centric manner, providing a one-stop destination for crypto content. Gone are the days of navigating multiple websites for the latest news and insights; CryptoKTV consolidates it all, simplifying the user experience.

The next generation media project also empowers content creators, providing a platform for them to showcase their work and monetize their content. Whether it's journalists, reporters, influencers, or industry experts, CryptoKTV offers a targeted audience of crypto enthusiasts and fair compensation for their contributions.

As their special guest Soliman Lopez https://solimanlopez.com/ will also present some of his immersive artworks. He is considered a new media conceptual artist and researcher, specialized in science, biotechnology, web3.0, interactives and digital art. 

