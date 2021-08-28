Cruise unveils ‘most dangerous stunt’ in ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

  • August 28 2021 07:00:00

Cruise unveils ‘most dangerous stunt’ in ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

LAS VEGAS
Cruise unveils ‘most dangerous stunt’ in ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

Tom Cruise sealed his reputation for performing his own dangerous stunts as “Mission Impossible” footage of him riding a motorbike off a treacherous cliff stunned movie theater bosses at their annual convention on Aug. 26.

Paramount used its slot at the CinemaCon trade show in Las Vegas to air footage from its upcoming features “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” with the two films’ star Cruise appearing remotely via video.

“This is far and away the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted,” said Cruise, introducing the stunt.

“We’ve been working on this for years. We’re going to shoot it in Norway and it will be a motorcycle jump off a cliff into a base jump.”

“I’ve wanted to do this since I was a little kid.”

Behind-the-scenes footage showed Cruise preparing by performing more than 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps before traveling to an elaborate ramp constructed on a remote Norwegian cliff to shoot the stunt itself.

The film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, nervously watched through his hands as Cruise successfully opened his parachute and landed safely before proclaiming: “I think I can hold onto the bike a little longer.”

59-year-old Cruise, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars for the past several decades, famously performs many of his own stunts, breaking his ankle during one hair-raising leap for the previous installment “Mission: Impossible - Fallout.”

He was also center stage in footage from the long-awaited sequel to 1986 smash hit “Top Gun.”

Attendees were shown the film’s opening 13 minutes, in which Cruise’s Maverick tests out a futuristic and experimental supersonic jet in defiance of his U.S. Navy admiral, who wants to shut down the secretive program and replace it with unmanned drones.

A new trailer for the film showed Cruise teaching a new generation of fighter pilots.

The annual CinemaCon trade show typically features top Hollywood stars as well as never-before-seen footage, although A-listers have largely stayed away from this week’s event due to COVID-19 concerns.

Executives from studios and theater chains have tried to draw a line under a difficult year with an upbeat message about the future of the big screen, also drawing on pre-recorded video messages from their stars.

“Yes, we’ve all gone through a very strange, tough year,” said Matthew McConaughey, noting that “few businesses felt the pandemic hit as hard” as movie theaters.

“Sadly we did lose some of the theaters along the way, but most of you found ways to power through and are now back in business,” he told attendees during Universal Pictures’ presentation, which included his forthcoming musical sequel “Sing 2.”

Universal also unveiled footage from next year’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which sees stars of recent installments such as Chris Pratt team up with original “Jurassic Park” alumni Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill to fend off the dinosaurs.

The studio showed off Jennifer Lopez rom-com “Marry Me;” the latest heist thriller from Michael Bay, “Ambulance;” and a terrifying new horror flick from Blumhouse starring Ethan Hawke as a sadistic magician, called “The Black Phone.”

mission impossible,

WORLD US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage
MOST POPULAR

  1. New heatwave to scorch country until next week

    New heatwave to scorch country until next week

  2. Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

    Turkish army, citizens out of Kabul: President Erdoğan

  3. Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

    Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

  4. No more province at ‘very high risk’ on Turkey’s COVID-19 map

    No more province at ‘very high risk’ on Turkey’s COVID-19 map

  5. Nightclub bodyguards kill 33-year-old man in Alaçatı

    Nightclub bodyguards kill 33-year-old man in Alaçatı
Recommended
Int’l Bodrum Jazz Festival in September

Int’l Bodrum Jazz Festival in September
Graffiti artist captures lightness of clouds to lift spirits

Graffiti artist captures lightness of clouds to lift spirits
Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt

Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt
Aspendos Festival to open in September

Aspendos Festival to open in September
Woman with brain surgery to be revived

Woman with brain surgery to be revived
Afghan star recounts harrowing escape from Kabul

Afghan star recounts harrowing escape from Kabul
WORLD US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

US strikes ISIL target in Afghanistan, pushes airlift into final stage

The U.S. conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Aug. 28, as the airlift of those desperate to flee moved into its fraught final stages with fresh terror attack warnings and encroaching Taliban forces primed to take over Kabul airport.
ECONOMY European bank provides $50 mln in trade finance to Turkish lender

European bank provides $50 mln in trade finance to Turkish lender

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided $50 million in trade finance to the Türk Ekonomi Bankası (TEB).
SPORTS Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Judoka brings Turkey’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Turkey’s Recep Çiftçi bagged a bronze medal in men’s Judo at 60kg, defeating Marcos Dennis Blanco of Colombia at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Aug. 27, scoring Turkey’s first medal at the Games.