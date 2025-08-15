Construction output jumps 24.9 pct in June

Construction output jumps 24.9 pct in June

ANKARA
Türkiye's construction production index surged 24.9 percent in June compared to the same month last year, while the services production index rose 3.7 percent, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The construction index also advanced 3.2 percent month-on-month from May.

Breaking down the construction subsectors annually, building construction climbed 26.9 percent, non-building construction rose 16.7 percent and specialized construction activities increased 23.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, building and non-building construction each gained 3.1 percent, with specialized activities up 3.7 percent.

For services, the index edged down 0.5 percent from the previous month.

Annually, transport and storage services dipped 0.1 percent, but accommodation and food services grew 4.1 percent, information and communication advanced 8.7 percent, real estate surged 18.1 percent, professional, scientific and technical services rose 3.3 percent and administrative and support services increased 5.2 percent.

Monthly changes showed information and communication up 2 percent, while transport and storage fell 1.1 percent, accommodation and food declined 0.1 percent, real estate dropped 0.5 percent, professional services decreased 0.8 percent and administrative support slipped 1 percent.

 

