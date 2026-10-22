Christina Applegate says she was misdiagnosed with MS

Christina Applegate says she was misdiagnosed with MS

NEW YORK
Christina Applegate says she was misdiagnosed with MS

Christina Applegate says that she continues to experience symptoms associated with MS despite the reported misdiagnosis.(AP Photo)

Actress Christina Applegate has revealed that her doctor told her she had been misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), leaving her uncertain about the cause of the debilitating symptoms that continue to affect her daily life.


Applegate, who publicly announced her MS diagnosis in 2021, shared the news on Oct. 20 on her podcast “MeSsy,” which she co-hosts with actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who has also spoken openly about living with the disease.


“I’m back at square one where I don’t know what’s going on with me,” Applegate said, explaining that she continues to experience symptoms associated with MS despite the reported misdiagnosis.


“I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor’s office. I can’t walk from the car to the room,” she added.


MS is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the central nervous system. Diagnosing the condition can be difficult because there is no single test that confirms it. Doctors typically rule out other possible causes, and the process can take years and involve consultations with multiple specialists.


Applegate said the news had left her feeling confused and unsettled, particularly because she and Sigler have become prominent advocates for people living with MS.


“It’s weird because I feel like I let everybody down,” she said. “It’s very unnerving, and it’s really confusing for me.”


The actor has been candid about the impact of her health problems, describing unpredictable symptoms that have significantly limited her mobility and independence.


Earlier this year, while promoting her memoir “You with the Sad Eyes,” Applegate spoke about how her condition had changed her everyday life. She has previously described needing diapers and scooting down stairs on her bottom because of her physical limitations.


“My life has in some ways shrunk to the size of my California king,” she writes in the book.

 

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