China, Russia to hold joint naval drills

BEIJING

China and Russia will hold their annual joint naval exercises this month and conduct patrols in unspecified areas of the Pacific Ocean, Beijing's defense ministry said on July 7.

Moscow and Beijing share close economic and diplomatic ties, with their relations strengthened by shared opposition to a global order dominated by Washington.

The Chinese and Russian militaries have held regular joint exercises in recent years, a partnership that Western and some other governments view with suspicion as Moscow's war on Ukraine grinds on.

The naval forces of both countries will take part in the "Joint Sea-2026" exercise in "waters and airspace" off Qingdao, a major military port and seaside resort in China's east, a defence ministry statement said.

"Following the exercise, some forces from both sides will conduct a joint maritime patrol in relevant areas of the Pacific Ocean," the statement said.

"This arrangement is... aimed at jointly responding to security challenges and safeguarding regional peace and stability."

The statement did not provide details about the scale of the mobilisation.

The drills come about two months after Russia's President Vladimir Putin visited China.

Putin said at the time relations had reached an "unprecedentedly high level", while Chinese leader Xi Jinping hailed an "unyielding" partnership.

Beijing and Moscow have held their "Joint Sea" exercises since 2012, with last year's edition near the eastern Russian port of Vladivostok also followed by joint patrols in the Pacific.

China has never denounced Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine but Beijing insists it is a neutral party, regularly calling for peace talks.

Many of Ukraine's Western allies, including the United States, believe that Beijing has provided support to Moscow's war effort.