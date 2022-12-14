China launches WTO dispute over US chip sanctions

China launches WTO dispute over US chip sanctions

BEIJING
China launches WTO dispute over US chip sanctions

China has filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization over U.S. restrictions on chip exports, Beijing’s commerce ministry said in a statement late on Dec. 12, accusing Washington of threatening global supply chains.

The United States in October announced new export controls aimed at restricting China’s ability to buy and manufacture high-end chips with military applications, complicating Beijing’s push to further its own semiconductor industry and develop advanced military systems.

The moves include export restrictions on some chips used in supercomputing as well as stricter requirements on the sale of semiconductor equipment.

The aim is to prevent “sensitive technologies with military applications” from being acquired by China’s military, intelligence and security services, the US Commerce Department said in October.

But China’s Ministry of Commerce on Dec. 12 accused the United States of “obstructing normal international trade in products including chips and threatening the stability of the global industrial supply chain”, as well as violating international trade rules and engaging in “protectionist practices”.

The WTO dispute is intended to defend China’s “legitimate rights and interests”, the ministry said in its statement, urging Washington to “give up zero-sum thinking”.

The two superpowers have long faced off over a range of issues including technology, trade, Hong Kong, Taiwan and human rights.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden pledged to repair frayed relations at a summit in Bali, Indonesia last month.

Days before the latest chip controls, the Pentagon added 13 more Chinese firms including drone manufacturer DJI and surveillance firm Zhejiang Dahua Technology to a blacklist of military-linked entities.

TÜRKIYE Hearing of child abuse case preponed four months

Hearing of child abuse case preponed four months
MOST POPULAR

  1. We cannot remain silent to attacks on our lands: Erdoğan

    We cannot remain silent to attacks on our lands: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish woman becomes Kuwait’s first female captain pilot

    Turkish woman becomes Kuwait’s first female captain pilot

  3. Eastern Express starts its first journey of winter season

    Eastern Express starts its first journey of winter season

  4. Students plant cotton in school garden

    Students plant cotton in school garden

  5. J.K. Rowling launches a service to help victims of sexual violence

    J.K. Rowling launches a service to help victims of sexual violence
Recommended
Rail strikes hit UK travellers

Rail strikes hit UK travellers
Inflation on downward trend, says finance minister

Inflation on downward trend, says finance minister
City hotels preparing for busy winter season

City hotels preparing for busy winter season
Industrial production growth gains momentum

Industrial production growth gains momentum
Vehicle sales may hit 120,000

Vehicle sales may hit 120,000
AmCham awards firms for improving Türkiye-US ties

AmCham awards firms for improving Türkiye-US ties
WORLD Explosions rock center of Ukrainian capital

Explosions rock center of Ukrainian capital

Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in the capital, Kiev, on Dec. 14, saying two administrative buildings were hit in a downtown district that is home to many government buildings.
ECONOMY China launches WTO dispute over US chip sanctions

China launches WTO dispute over US chip sanctions

 China has filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization over U.S. restrictions on chip exports, Beijing’s commerce ministry said in a statement late on Dec. 12, accusing Washington of threatening global supply chains.
SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.