Chewing gum releases microplastics into mouth

Chewing gum releases microplastics into mouth

LOS ANGELES
Chewing gum releases microplastics into mouth

Chewing gum releases hundreds of tiny plastic pieces straight into people's mouths, researchers said on March 25, also warning of the pollution created by the rubber-based sweet.

The small study comes as researchers have increasingly been discovering small shards of plastic called microplastics throughout the world, from the tops of mountains to the bottom of the ocean and even in the air we breathe.

They have also been discovered microplastics riddled throughout human bodies, including inside our lungs, blood and brains, sparking fears about the potential effect this could be having on health.

"I don't want to alarm people," Sanjay Mohanty, the lead researcher behind the new study, told AFP.

There is no evidence directly showing that microplastics are harmful to human health, said Mohanty of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

The new pilot study instead sought to illustrate yet another little-researched way that these mostly invisible plastic pieces enter our bodies, chewing gum.

Lisa Lowe, a PhD student at UCLA, chewed seven pieces each of 10 brands of gum; then the researchers ran a chemical analysis on her saliva.

They found that a gram of gum released an average of 100 microplastic fragments, though some shed more than 600. The average weight of a stick of gum is around 1.5 grams.

People who chew around 180 pieces of gum a year could be ingesting roughly 30,000 microplastics, the researchers said.

This pales in comparison to the many other ways that humans ingest microplastics, Mohanty emphasized.

For example, other researchers estimated last year that a liter of water in a plastic bottle contained an average of 240,000 microplastics.

The most common chewing gum sold in supermarkets is called synthetic gum, which contains petroleum-based polymers to get that chewy effect, the researchers said.

However packaging does not list any plastics in the ingredients, simply using the words "gum-based."

"Nobody will tell you the ingredients," Mohanty said.

The researchers tested five brands of synthetic gum and five of natural gum, which use plant-based polymers such as tree sap.

"It was surprising that we found microplastics were abundant in both," Lowe told AFP.

The gum shed almost all of the microplastics during the first eight minutes of chewing, she added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

    European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

  2. Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

    Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

  3. Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

    Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

  4. CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

    CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

  5. Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests

    Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests
Recommended
Popularity of Turkish TV series sparks interest from international film studios

Popularity of Turkish TV series sparks interest from international film studios
State Theaters welcomed 14 mln viewers

State Theaters welcomed 14 mln viewers
Lions rescued from Ukraine settle into a new life

Lions rescued from Ukraine settle into a new life
Israel releases Palestinian Oscar winner director

Israel releases Palestinian Oscar winner director
Huge Iron Age hoard sheds fresh light on ancient Britain

Huge Iron Age hoard sheds fresh light on ancient Britain
State Opera and Ballet reaches a wide audience

State Opera and Ballet reaches a wide audience
Gérard Depardieu stands trial for alleged sexual assaults

Gérard Depardieu stands trial for alleged sexual assaults
WORLD European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders remain divided over deploying troops to Ukraine as part of a proposed peace deal, with France and the United Kingdom leading efforts to establish a “reassurance force,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 27.
ECONOMY Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

The United Brands Association (BMD) President Sinan Öncel said that card payments during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, including the eve of the holiday, are projected to reach 130 billion Turkish Liras ($3.4 billion).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿