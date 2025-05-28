Ceremony held for musician İlhan Şeşen

ISTANBUL

A memorial ceremony was held at Caddebostan Cultural Center on Tuesday for renowned Turkish musician İlhan Şeşen, who passed away on May 26 while undergoing cancer treatment.

The ceremony, hosted by poet and writer Sunay Akın, opened with a speech by the artist’s children, Melis and Fuat Şeşen.

Fuat Şeşen highlighted the impact his father had on many people, whether they knew him personally or not. “We would like to thank all of his colleagues, loved ones, friend, and everyone who stood by him throughout his five-year struggle. Our gratitude also goes to everyone here today, and to those who could not make it but held him in their hearts,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Batuhan Mumcu also spoke at the event, emphasizing the great loss to Turkish culture. “It is incredibly difficult for me to witness the passing of those we admire, who shaped our dreams, whose music we grew up with. My deepest condolences to our nation, to his loved ones and to all who cherished him,” he said.

Şeşen’s nephew, fellow musician Burhan Şeşen, recalled performing on stage thousands of times with his uncle. “He had an enormous influence on my decision to pursue music and on my perspective on life. My uncle will only truly be gone when I pass away. I will continue to share his songs with even broader audiences and strive to live like him, to be the kind of man he was. May he rest in peace,” he said.

Following the ceremony, İlhan Şeşen was laid to rest at Karacaahmet Cemetery after funeral prayers held at Şakirin Mosque.