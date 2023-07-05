Central Bank vows to continue with tightening

Central Bank vows to continue with tightening

ANKARA
Central Bank vows to continue with tightening

The Central Bank of Türkiye has said that the monetary tightening process will continue until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on June 22 decided to lift its policy rate - the one-week repo auction rate - from 8.5 percent to 15 percent, the first rate hike since March 2021.

“The committee sees this decision as the first step of the monetary tightening process that was initiated to establish the disinflation course as soon as possible, to anchor inflation expectations, and to control the deterioration in pricing behavior,” the Central Bank said in minutes of the June MPC meeting.

“Accordingly, the committee decided to implement a monetary tightening process, the steps of which will be strengthened as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner.”

The committee evaluated that the current micro- and macro-prudential framework fell short of supporting the macro-financial stability and distorts the functionality of market mechanisms, it added.

The existing micro- and macro-prudential framework will be simplified to increase the functionality of market mechanisms and strengthen macro-financial stability, the statement said, adding that for a smooth transition period, it was decided to implement a gradual simplification policy.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said that the bank will no longer use its foreign exchange reserves to prop up the Turkish Lira.

Erkan met with the heads of Turkish banks on June 23, a day after the rate hike, and made this statement regarding the reserves during this meeting.

fiscal, Economy,

TÜRKIYE ‘Quiet asphalt’ to be used in Istanbul to reduce highway noise

‘Quiet asphalt’ to be used in Istanbul to reduce highway noise
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Quiet asphalt’ to be used in Istanbul to reduce highway noise

    ‘Quiet asphalt’ to be used in Istanbul to reduce highway noise

  2. Central Bank vows to continue with tightening

    Central Bank vows to continue with tightening

  3. Tourism activity likely to remain robust, say hoteliers

    Tourism activity likely to remain robust, say hoteliers

  4. Disneyland collectibles go up for auction

    Disneyland collectibles go up for auction

  5. UN talks aim to harness AI power and potential

    UN talks aim to harness AI power and potential
Recommended
UN talks aim to harness AI power and potential

UN talks aim to harness AI power and potential
Tourism activity likely to remain robust, say hoteliers

Tourism activity likely to remain robust, say hoteliers
Facebook owner Meta to launch Twitter-like Threads app

Facebook owner Meta to launch Twitter-like 'Threads' app
Türkiye, UAE may sign deals: Şimşek

Türkiye, UAE may sign deals: Şimşek
Yellen making a long-awaited trip to China

Yellen making a long-awaited trip to China
Tesla nearly doubles deliveries compared to last year

Tesla nearly doubles deliveries compared to last year
WORLD Crowds across France show solidarity at town halls targeted in rioting

Crowds across France show solidarity at town halls targeted in rioting

Crowds gathered at town halls across France Monday to show solidarity with local governments targeted in six nights of violence touched off by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in suburban Paris.

ECONOMY Central Bank vows to continue with tightening

Central Bank vows to continue with tightening

The Central Bank of Türkiye has said that the monetary tightening process will continue until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved.
SPORTS National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.