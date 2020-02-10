Car bomb kills 4 civilians in Syria's Afrin

AFRIN

DHA Photo

At least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Afrin city of northwestern Syria on Feb. 10, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

An explosive-laden vehicle detonated in the center of the city, killing four civilians and injuring 15 others, some of whom are in critical condition, said the sources who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal.

Turkey in January 2018 launched a major military offensive, "Operation Olive Branch," with the stated aim of purging Afrin of YPG/PKK terrorist elements.

Afrin was freed from the terrorist group on March 18, 2018, on the operation's 58th day.

Sleeper cells of the terror group in the northwestern city, however, still, occasionally, target civilians through car bombs.