Capital markets chief submits resignation

ANKARA

Capital Markets Board (SPK) Chairman Mahmut Sütcü submitted his resignation citing health problems on Oct. 19, while Deputy Treasury and Finance Minister Osman Çelik requested retirement, according to ministry sources.

Çelik submitted his application to Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, requesting that his retirement take effect the same day.

The initial reports did not confirm whether either request had been approved.

Sütcü was appointed chairman of the markets regulator on May 9, after serving as its deputy chairman since November 2024.

He previously served as deputy head of the Revenue Administration and headed tax offices in Ankara and Antalya.

The SPK is overseeing the liquidation of troubled investment funds ordered wound up in September.

Legislation governing their liquidation and interim payments to investors is awaiting parliamentary approval.

Çelik was appointed deputy treasury and finance minister on June 21, 2023.

He previously served as Treasury undersecretary and held senior banking positions, including chief executive roles at Türkiye Finans and Vakıf Katılım.