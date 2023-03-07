Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

TORONTO
Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will appoint a special investigator to decide whether there should be a public inquiry into reports of Chinese interference in Canada's elections.

Trudeau also is having a Parliament national security committee examine classified information on the matter.

The Globe and Mail, citing unidentified intelligence sources, reported last month that China preferred to see Trudeau's Liberals re-elected in the 2021 election and worked to defeat Conservative politicians considered unfriendly to Beijing.

Opposition parties have been demanding a full public inquiry.

Trudeau declined to do that now, but said he would name an independent special rapporteur who will decide if a public inquiry is needed. Trudeau said he will abide by the recommendation.

“We will ask the independent special rapporteur, as one of the first tasks of their mandate, to provide the government with a recommendation as to what the appropriate next step be — whether it be an inquiry, an investigation or a judicial review — and what the scope of that work may be,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau said that “all political leaders agree that the election outcomes in 2019, and in 2021, were not impacted by foreign interference. But even if it didn’t change the results of our elections, any interference attempt, by any foreign actor, is troubling and serious.”

Opposition Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre earlier Monday criticized the idea of a Parliament committee being involved.

He said that would result only in officials presenting opposition lawmakers with “some information and then swear them to secrecy so they could never speak about it again. So effectively, that would be a trick to try and prevent anyone debating the subject.”

A panel of civil servants recently issued a report that concluded there were foreign attempts to interfere, but none affected the outcome of the election.

“We have long known, as an independent report confirmed again last week, that the Chinese government, and other regimes like Iran and Russia, have attempted to interfere not just in our democracy, but in our country in general, whether it’s our institutions, our businesses, our research facilities, or in the daily lives of our citizens,” Trudeau said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, meanwhile, said Monday it is investigating possible violations of the Security of Information Act concerning recent media reports about alleged foreign interference in the last two federal elections.

Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal, said appointing a special investigator is a clear attempt to buy time.

“The fact that he didn’t rule out a potential special public inquiry suggests this is now a real possibility, even if such an inquiry would appear as a politically risky Pandora’s box for Trudeau‘s Liberals,” Béland said.

“It really depends of what will be discovered in the following weeks and months but the entire situation is turning into a major political challenge for the Liberals that’s unlikely to go away anytime soon.”

 

TÜRKIYE Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

    Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

  2. Opposition to implement 12-item road map if elected

    Opposition to implement 12-item road map if elected

  3. MHP leader accuses ‘Table of Six’ of being ‘unprincipled’

    MHP leader accuses ‘Table of Six’ of being ‘unprincipled’

  4. Türkiye, Sweden, Finland to hold trilateral mechanism meeting

    Türkiye, Sweden, Finland to hold trilateral mechanism meeting

  5. Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

    Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference
Recommended
Kims sister warns N Korea ready to act against US, South

Kim's sister warns N Korea ready to act against US, South
Ukraine moves to fortify embattled Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Ukraine moves to fortify embattled Bakhmut as Russia closes in
Blinken hails historic S Korea announcement on Japan

Blinken hails 'historic' S Korea announcement on Japan
Greek stationmaster charged, detained over rail crash

Greek stationmaster charged, detained over rail crash
Scholz warns of consequences if China sends arms to Russia

Scholz warns of 'consequences' if China sends arms to Russia
Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead

Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead
WORLD Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will appoint a special investigator to decide whether there should be a public inquiry into reports of Chinese interference in Canada's elections.

ECONOMY Turkish watchdog says its fining Musk over Twitter takeover

Turkish watchdog says it's fining Musk over Twitter takeover

Türkiye’s competition watchdog said on March 6 it was fining Twitter owner Elon Musk for taking over the social media platform without first seeking the watchdog's permission.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.