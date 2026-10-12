Cabinet to review fund repayments ahead of bill debate

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is due to chair a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Oct. 12 to review planned payments to investors in funds under liquidation, ahead of parliamentary committee discussions this week.

A nine-article bill covering the liquidation process and interim payments of up to 1 million Turkish Liras is scheduled to come before parliament’s Plan and Budget Commission on Oct. 14.

At the Presidential Complex, ministers are expected to review the work of the Fund Coordination Board following its fourth meeting and assess preparations for the next stages of liquidation and repayments.

The economic agenda also includes measures to sustain the decline in inflation, which fell to an annual 29.73 percent in September.

Ministers will discuss implementation of the Medium-Term Program and preparations for parliamentary scrutiny of the 2027 central government budget.

The government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative will also be discussed.

Security agencies are expected to brief ministers on developments on the ground and progress in the PKK’s disarmament schedule ahead of an anticipated National Security Council decision on the process.

The National Solidarity and Integration Coordination Board has defined the duties and powers of its subcommittees, while parliament’s monitoring commission will follow the process.

Foreign-policy discussions are expected to cover U.S.-Iran diplomatic contacts and the course of their conflict, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, the Russia-Ukraine war and developments in Gaza.