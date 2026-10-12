Cabinet to review fund repayments ahead of bill debate

Cabinet to review fund repayments ahead of bill debate

ANKARA
Cabinet to review fund repayments ahead of bill debate

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is due to chair a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Oct. 12 to review planned payments to investors in funds under liquidation, ahead of parliamentary committee discussions this week.

A nine-article bill covering the liquidation process and interim payments of up to 1 million Turkish Liras is scheduled to come before parliament’s Plan and Budget Commission on Oct. 14.

At the Presidential Complex, ministers are expected to review the work of the Fund Coordination Board following its fourth meeting and assess preparations for the next stages of liquidation and repayments.

The economic agenda also includes measures to sustain the decline in inflation, which fell to an annual 29.73 percent in September.

Ministers will discuss implementation of the Medium-Term Program and preparations for parliamentary scrutiny of the 2027 central government budget.

The government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative will also be discussed.

Security agencies are expected to brief ministers on developments on the ground and progress in the PKK’s disarmament schedule ahead of an anticipated National Security Council decision on the process.

The National Solidarity and Integration Coordination Board has defined the duties and powers of its subcommittees, while parliament’s monitoring commission will follow the process.

Foreign-policy discussions are expected to cover U.S.-Iran diplomatic contacts and the course of their conflict, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, the Russia-Ukraine war and developments in Gaza.

fund repayments,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

    IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

  2. Türkiye in talks on four-country electricity link

    Türkiye in talks on four-country electricity link

  3. IMF upgrades 2026 growth forecast but warns of ‘split’ outlook

    IMF upgrades 2026 growth forecast but warns of ‘split’ outlook

  4. Hydrocarbon sales to Europe since 2022 hit $320 bln: Russia

    Hydrocarbon sales to Europe since 2022 hit $320 bln: Russia

  5. Meta says its new AI models on par with OpenAI, Anthropic

    Meta says its new AI models on par with OpenAI, Anthropic
Recommended
Water safety concerns close schools in northern Türkiye

Water safety concerns close schools in northern Türkiye
Touristic Eastern Express to make 70 trips in 2026-2027 winter season

Touristic Eastern Express to make 70 trips in 2026-2027 winter season
Türkiye develops three drought-tolerant wheat varieties

Türkiye develops three drought-tolerant wheat varieties
Cappadocia trail race draws nearly 3,000 from 78 countries

Cappadocia trail race draws nearly 3,000 from 78 countries
Türkiye urges Israel to end incursions into Syria

Türkiye urges Israel to end incursions into Syria
Türkiye hosts climate media tour ahead of COP31

Türkiye hosts climate media tour ahead of COP31
PKK withdraws from four bases in northern Iraq

PKK withdraws from four bases in northern Iraq
WORLD Saudi Arabia extends Riyadh airport closure after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia extends Riyadh airport closure after Houthi attacks

Saudi Arabia has extended the closure of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport through Oct. 17 following repeated Houthi attacks, as airlines suspended flights to several Saudi cities.
ECONOMY IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

IMF lowers Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2026

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its 2026 growth forecast for Türkiye to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent, while keeping its projection for next year unchanged at 3.6 percent.
SPORTS TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) dismissed national team coach Vincenzo Montella on Oct. 9 and announced that its board would remain in office until the next regular election.
﻿