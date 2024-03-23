Business confidence improves in March

Business confidence improves in March

ANKARA
Business confidence improves in March

The real sector confidence index increased from 102 in February to 103.5 in March, the Central Bank has said.

Any figure above the 100-mark indicates optimism among businesses.

The sub-index of the general business situation surged from 89.5 to 91.1, the bank’s data showed on March 22.

The indices for output volume and export orders in the next month surged, but the gauge of current orders declined in March compared to February.

The index of total employment inched up from 108.4 last month to 108.8 in March.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) separately reported that confidence in the services sector rose 1.5 percent in March after rising 1.6 percent month-on-month in February.

In the retail industry, confidence was down 1 percent, which came on top of the similar decline in business sentiment in the sector last month.

The confidence index in the construction sector plunged 3.6 percent in March after rising 1 percent in February.

The Central Bank also reported on March 22 that the seasonally adjusted capacity utilization rate in the manufacturing sector fell slightly from 76.4 percent in February to 76.2 percent in March.

Companies in the consumer goods manufacturing sector worked at 73.3 percent capacity in March, down from 73.6 percent in the previous month.

The capacity usage in the capital goods sector inched up from 76.4 percent to 76.5 percent, but in the intermediate goods sector the rate retreated from 76.7 percent to 76.5 percent.

In the food sector, the capacity utilization was 73.8 percent, down from the previous month’s 75.1 percent.

business confidence, improvement,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Tourism hub grapples with water crisis ahead of tourist season

Tourism hub grapples with water crisis ahead of tourist season
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tourism hub grapples with water crisis ahead of tourist season

    Tourism hub grapples with water crisis ahead of tourist season

  2. Traditional soap with indefinite shelf life exported to 25 nations

    Traditional soap with indefinite shelf life exported to 25 nations

  3. Türkiye's fiber-optic infrastructure ranks 2nd in Europe

    Türkiye's fiber-optic infrastructure ranks 2nd in Europe

  4. 64 percent of elderly people feel happy, new TÜİK report reveals

    64 percent of elderly people feel happy, new TÜİK report reveals

  5. Greece raises bar for ‘golden visas’

    Greece raises bar for ‘golden visas’
Recommended
Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye soar 23 percent

Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye soar 23 percent
Minister expects lower 12-month current account deficit in February

Minister expects lower 12-month current account deficit in February
Türkiye, GCC agree to launch talks on free trade agreement

Türkiye, GCC agree to launch talks on free trade agreement
IMF board approves release of $880 million for Ukraine

IMF board approves release of $880 million for Ukraine
US sues Apple in iPhone monopoly case

US sues Apple in iPhone monopoly case
Akfen Yenilenebilir plans around $600 mln in investments

Akfen Yenilenebilir plans around $600 mln in investments
WORLD Greece raises bar for ‘golden visas’

Greece raises bar for ‘golden visas’

Greek authorities have decided to raise the minimum property purchase price for the "golden visa" scheme, which grants residency rights to foreigners in exchange for buying real estate, from 250,000 to 400,000 euros ($433,000) — a staggering 60 percent increase.
ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye soar 23 percent

Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye soar 23 percent

Some 2.3 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye in February, pointing to a strong 22.6 percent increase from the same month of last year, data from the Tourism and Culture Ministry have shown.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿