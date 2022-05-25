Burn-proof edition of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ up for auction

  • May 25 2022 07:00:00

Burn-proof edition of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ up for auction

NEW YORK
Burn-proof edition of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ up for auction

Margaret Atwood has imagined apocalyptic disaster, a Dystopian government and an author faking her own death. But until recently she had spared herself the nightmare of trying to burn one of her own books.

On May 23, timed for PEN America’s annual gala, Atwood and Penguin Random House announced that a one-off, unburnable edition of “The Handmaid’s Tale” would be auctioned through Sotheby’s New York. They launched the initiative with a brief video that shows Atwood attempting in vain to incinerate her classic novel about a totalitarian patriarchy, the Republic of Gilead. Proceeds will be donated to PEN, which advocates for free expression around the world.

“In the category of things you never expected, this is one of them,” she said in a telephone interview.

“To see her classic novel about the dangers of oppression reborn in this innovative, unburnable edition is a timely reminder of what’s at stake in the battle against censorship,” Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, said in a statement.

The fireproof narrative is a joint project among PEN, Atwood, Penguin Random House and two companies based in Toronto, where Atwood is a longtime resident: the Rethink creative agency and The Gas Company Inc., a graphic arts and bookbinding speciality studio.

The Gas Company’s principal owner, Doug Laxdal, told the AP that instead of paper, he and his colleagues used Cinefoil, a specially treated aluminum product.

The 384-page text, which can be read like an ordinary novel, took more than two months to complete. The Gas Company needed days just to print out the manuscript; the Cinefoil sheets were so thin that some would fall through cracks in the printer and become damaged beyond repair. The manuscript was then sewed together by hand, using nickel copper wire.

“The only way you could destroy that book is with a shredder,” Laxdal says. “Otherwise, it will last for a very long time.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” has never been burned, as far as Atwood knows, but has often been subjected to bans or attempted bans. Atwood remembers a 2006 effort in one Texas high school district when the superintendent called her book “sexually explicit and offensive to Christians,” that ended when students successfully fought back.

In 2021, “The Handmaid’s Tale” was pulled by schools in Texas and Kansas.

The novel has sold millions of copies and its impact is not just through words, but images, amplified by the award-winning Hulu adaptation starring Elisabeth Moss.

WORLD UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox
MOST POPULAR

  1. Caucasian lynx filmed in eastern Turkey

    Caucasian lynx filmed in eastern Turkey

  2. Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers

    Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers

  3. Leaving NATO should be on agenda: MHP leader

    Leaving NATO should be on agenda: MHP leader

  4. Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

    Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

  5. Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

    Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report
Recommended
King of the creepy Cronenberg imagines future of sex

King of the creepy Cronenberg imagines future of sex
To use rather than collect, the second coming of NFTs

To use rather than collect, the second coming of NFTs
Istanbul Bilgi University to host archaeology professor

Istanbul Bilgi University to host archaeology professor
Google marks 15 years of Street View

Google marks 15 years of Street View
Deep Purple legend in Istanbul

Deep Purple legend in Istanbul
Remains of ancient castle searched undersea

Remains of ancient castle searched undersea
WORLD UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

The United Arab Emirates became the first Gulf country to announce a case of monkeypox on Tuesday, insisting it was "fully prepared" to handle any outbreak.

ECONOMY Airbnb ends rentals in China

Airbnb ends rentals in China

Airbnb Inc. announced Tuesday it will stop representing short-term rental properties in China and focus its business in the country on serving Chinese tourists looking for lodgings abroad.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.