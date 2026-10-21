Brief late-autumn warm spell to bring sunny skies to southern Türkiye

ANKARA

A fleeting stretch of unseasonable autumn warmth is projected to push temperatures as high as 30 degrees Celsius across southern Türkiye, accompanied by largely sunny skies in the west before rain resumes Oct. 23.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service (MGM) expects mostly sunny weather along the southern and western coasts during the period locally known as “pastırma yazı.” The warm interval will be followed by a rain system approaching from the northwest, with showers and thunderstorms forecast for the weekend.

Temperatures across the southern provinces of Adana and Antalya are forecast to reach 28 to 30 degrees, while the western province of İzmir is expected to see highs of 25 to 26 degrees. Clear or partly cloudy skies will dominate these regions before rain returns.

The service’s weekly forecast puts temperatures nationwide around seasonal norms overall, with the rise concentrated in the southern and western regions. The outlook also points to warmer conditions in the country’s three largest cities before the weather changes.

Weekly forecasts for Ankara show temperatures rising from around 14 degrees at the start of the week to 18 to 19 degrees. Istanbul is projected to see an increase from 18 to 20 or 21 degrees, while highs in İzmir will climb from 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

The change is expected to begin on Oct. 23, when a new rain system enters Türkiye through the northwestern region of Thrace. It is forecast to strengthen on Oct. 25, bringing showers and thunderstorms across the entire Marmara region, the western Black Sea and the coastal Aegean.

İzmir and the southwestern province of Muğla are among the areas named in the coastal Aegean rain forecast. Istanbul is also expected to see weekend showers, while rain is forecast in İzmir on Oct. 25.

Away from the sunny coasts, patchy mist is expected during morning and nighttime hours in Central Anatolia, the inland Aegean and interior parts of Eastern Anatolia. The weekly outlook therefore combines sunny coastal weather with mist in inland regions ahead of the approaching rain system.

“Pastırma yazı” is a short spell of warm, dry autumn weather akin to an Indian summer. It takes its name from “pastırma,” Türkiye’s traditional seasoned, air-dried beef.

Producers traditionally rely on these dry autumn conditions to cure and dry the meat outdoors. Warm days paired with chilly nights create the ideal climate for the process, cementing the seasonal weather spell’s connection to the local delicacy.