Boris Johnson: Putin threatened to lob missile at me

Boris Johnson: Putin threatened to lob missile at me

LONDON
Boris Johnson: Putin threatened to lob missile at me

President Vladimir Putin threatened to personally target Boris Johnson with a missile attack just before ordering Russian forces into Ukraine, the former UK prime minister has claimed.

The apparent threat came in a phone call just ahead of the invasion on February 24, according to a new BBC documentary to be broadcast on Monday.

Johnson and other Western leaders had been hurrying to Kiev to show support for Ukraine and try to deter a Russian attack.

"He sort of threatened me at one point and said, 'Boris, I don't want to hurt you, but with a missile, it would only take a minute', or something like that," Johnson quoted Putin as saying.

Johnson emerged as one of the most impassioned Western backers of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

But prior to the invasion, he says he was at pains to tell Putin that there was no imminent prospect of Ukraine joining NATO, while warning him that any invasion would mean "more NATO, not less NATO" on Russia's borders.

"He said, 'Boris, you say that Ukraine is not going to join NATO any time soon.

"'What is any time soon?' And I said, 'well it's not going to join NATO for the foreseeable future. You know that perfectly well'."

On the missile threat, Johnson added: "I think from the very relaxed tone that he was taking, the sort of air of detachment that he seemed to have, he was just playing along with my attempts to get him to negotiate."

The BBC documentary charts the growing divide between the Russian leader and the West in the years before the invasion of Ukraine.

It also features Zelensky reflecting on his thwarted ambitions to join NATO prior to Russia's attack.

"If you know that tomorrow Russia will occupy Ukraine, why don't you give me something today I can stop it with?" he says.

"Or if you can't give it to me, then stop it yourself."

Boris Johnson,

WORLD At least 25 killed, 120 injured in Pakistan mosque blast: govt official

At least 25 killed, 120 injured in Pakistan mosque blast: govt official
LATEST NEWS

  1. At least 25 killed, 120 injured in Pakistan mosque blast: govt official

    At least 25 killed, 120 injured in Pakistan mosque blast: govt official

  2. Türkiye may respond ‘differently’ to Finland’s NATO bid, Erdoğan says

    Türkiye may respond ‘differently’ to Finland’s NATO bid, Erdoğan says

  3. Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture

    Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture

  4. Boris Johnson: Putin threatened to lob missile at me

    Boris Johnson: Putin threatened to lob missile at me

  5. Germany won't send fighter jets to Ukraine, says Scholz

    Germany won't send fighter jets to Ukraine, says Scholz
Recommended
Suicide bomber kills 20, wounds 96 at mosque in NW Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills 20, wounds 96 at mosque in NW Pakistan
Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture

Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture
Germany wont send fighter jets to Ukraine, says Scholz

Germany won't send fighter jets to Ukraine, says Scholz
Former NATO general Petr Pavel wins Czech presidential vote

Former NATO general Petr Pavel wins Czech presidential vote
Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan

Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan
Ukraine: Fast-track talks underway for missiles, planes

Ukraine: 'Fast-track' talks underway for missiles, planes
WORLD At least 25 killed, 120 injured in Pakistan mosque blast: govt official

At least 25 killed, 120 injured in Pakistan mosque blast: govt official

At least 25 people were killed and 120 were injured in a mosque blast at a police headquarters in Pakistan on Monday, a local government official said.

ECONOMY Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

Türkiye’s recent discovery of rare earth elements will give a major advantage to the country in the near future, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.