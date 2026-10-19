Bomb threat diverts Tel Aviv flight to Bulgaria

SOFIA

A flight from Tel Aviv, Israel, made an emergency landing late on Oct. 18 in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia after a bomb threat, Bulgarian state television reported.

The BNT report, citing a statement by the Transportation Ministry, said the flight to Vienna carried 51 passengers and six crew members. It said a crew member reported receiving the threat, and an air force fighter jet escorted the plane until it landed.

The broadcaster said the incident was being investigated. The airline was not identified.

Bulgaria’s Defense Ministry said fighter jets responded after the threat was reported on the Airbus A320.

“During the flight, on the border with Romania, the crew reported a bomb threat signal and decided to land in Sofia extraordinarily. According to the procedures, an Air Force fighter took off and accompanied the plane until it landed at the airport in Sofia,” it said.

“A working headquarters has been formed and the responsible institutions have started an inspection. Passengers were taken off board the aircraft.”