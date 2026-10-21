Bolu mayor sentenced to over 7 years in prison

Bolu mayor sentenced to over 7 years in prison

BOLU
Bolu mayor sentenced to over 7 years in prison

This photograph shows a gendarmerie team in front of the building of Bolu Municipality.

Tanju Özcan, the suspended mayor of the northwestern city of Bolu, was sentenced on Oct. 20 to seven years, three months and 15 days in prison on extortion charges, while the court ordered his continued detention and imposed a four-year political ban.

A criminal court in Bolu handed down the sentence against Özcan and co-defendants Ali Sarıyıldız and Süleyman Can for repeated extortion through coercion.

The court also sentenced Can to seven years, three months and 15 days in prison and imposed a four-year political ban on him. All three defendants will remain in custody.

In his final statement before the verdict, Özcan argued that the case was intended to neutralize him politically.

“There is no crime and no criminal in this case. The [financial] report cleared everyone. A theater is being staged here,” Özcan said.

The court also convicted Özcan and Sarıyıldız of aggravated fraud, handing down prison sentences ranging from one year and 15 days to one year and eight months for each victim, along with judicial fines.

However, the court suspended Özcan’s prison sentence for the fraud charges and deferred the announcement of the verdict against Sarıyıldız. Both defendants were released from custody in connection with those charges, although they will remain detained under the separate extortion convictions.

Özcan and Sarıyıldız were acquitted of bribery and violating a law governing relations between public institutions and associations and foundations, as the court found the charges had not been proven.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

    Dutch ensemble Calefax to perform two shows at Istanbul concert hall

  2. Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

    Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

  3. US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

    US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

  4. Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

    Damascus refers Assad’s files to Interpol

  5. Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks
Recommended
Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties

Erdoğan meets Carney as Türkiye, Canada seek closer ties
Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks

Turkish Cypriot leader sets rotating presidency as condition for UN talks
New alliances show Türkiye’s rising influence in region: Officials

New alliances show Türkiye’s rising influence in region: Officials
Türkiye to sue Meta over harmful content accessible to children

Türkiye to sue Meta over harmful content accessible to children
Türkiye to host key summit with regional, European powers

Türkiye to host key summit with regional, European powers
Truckers protest visa delays at Türkiye-Bulgaria border

Truckers protest visa delays at Türkiye-Bulgaria border
Türkiye’s top court kicks off process to elect new president

Türkiye’s top court kicks off process to elect new president
WORLD US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

US, Israel develop plans for renewed strikes on Iran: Report

The U.S. and Israeli militaries have developed plans for renewed strikes against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, with preparations advancing for a potential short but intensive campaign, The New York Times reported on Oct. 21.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100bps to 36 percent

Türkiye’s Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100bps to 36 percent

As widely expected, Türkiye’s Central Bank has reduced its policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, from 37 percent to 36 percent.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Beşiktaş, Trabzon on European stage

Turkish football heavyweights Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor quickly shift their focus to European continental competition on Oct. 22, just three days after going head-to-head in a high-stakes domestic clash.
﻿