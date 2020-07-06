Bodies of two more people recovered from sunken boat in Lake Van

  • July 06 2020 12:38:00

Bodies of two more people recovered from sunken boat in Lake Van

VAN
Bodies of two more people recovered from sunken boat in Lake Van

Rescue and search teams have recovered the bodies of two more people who died after a boat that was believed to be carrying 55 to 60 migrants sank in Lake Van in eastern Turkey last week.

A total of 11 bodies have been recovered so far, and four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Units from the gendarmerie and police forces, as well as the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) are taking part in the search operations.

Unfavorable weather conditions are hampering the efforts, officials said.

At least 42 asylum seekers were held in western Turkey for attempting to reach Europe illegally, a security source told state-run Anadolu Agency on July 6.

Acting on a tipoff, provincial gendarmerie command teams in the Menderes district of İzmir province detained 36 Congo nationals, four Central African Republic nationals, and two Afghan nationals who were preparing to travel to Greece, said the source.

Due to its geographical location and conflicts in neighboring regions, Turkey has been one of the main routes for asylum seekers seeking to start a new life in Europe.

The deadly civil war in Syria has been one of the triggering factors behind the large-scale migration to the continent.

Turkey hosts nearly four million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Latest virus numbers are worrying, says Turkey’s health minister

    Latest virus numbers are worrying, says Turkey’s health minister

  2. Greece ‘longing for Turkish tourists who spend more than Europeans’

    Greece ‘longing for Turkish tourists who spend more than Europeans’

  3. Turkey spoiled traps set against it in east Med: Erdoğan

    Turkey spoiled traps set against it in east Med: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey's engagement in Libya moves up a notch

    Turkey's engagement in Libya moves up a notch

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Party leaders should not run for president, says main opposition leader

Party leaders should not run for president, says main opposition leader
COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister

COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister
Over 40 Europe-bound asylum seekers held in Turkey

Over 40 Europe-bound asylum seekers held in Turkey
Turkey helps boosts food security in Western Kenya

Turkey helps boosts food security in Western Kenya
Cross-border ops in N Iraq lawful: Foreign ministry

Cross-border ops in N Iraq lawful: Foreign ministry
Parliament commission approves bill on bar associations

Parliament commission approves bill on bar associations

WORLD Italy to take in 180 migrants rescued in Mediterranean

Italy to take in 180 migrants rescued in Mediterranean

Italy on July 5 authorized charity vessel Ocean Viking to transfer 180 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean to a ship in Sicily for quarantine, the ship's operator and the government said.    
ECONOMY ‘Leave politics aside, let’s focus on trade,’ minister calls on EU

‘Leave politics aside, let’s focus on trade,’ minister calls on EU

Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan urges European officials to upgrade the customs union agreement immediately to protect and improve trade relations
SPORTS Süper Lig keeps up the pace with mid-week action

Süper Lig keeps up the pace with mid-week action

The Turkish Süper Lig competition continues with mid-week action, as leader Başakşehir plays at home against Denizlispor on July 7.