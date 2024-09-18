Blinken due in Cairo to seek Gaza cease-fire

CAIRO

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to arrive in Cairo on Wednesday to meet top Egyptian officials to discuss and push efforts for a possible cease-fire in Gaza.

The visit marks his 10th trip to the Middle East since Israel launched its deadly war on Gaza on Oct. 7.

According to a State Department statement, Blinken's visit to Cairo is scheduled between Sept. 17 and 19 during which he will also co-chair the opening of the U.S.-Egyptian Strategic Dialogue with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

It added that Blinken "will meet with Egyptian officials to discuss ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages, alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people, and helps establish broader regional security."

The statement, however, didn't reveal if the secretary will visit other countries in the region.

For months, the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu’s refusal to meet Hamas’ demands to stop the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on maintaining control of the Philadelphi Corridor area on the Gaza-Egypt border, a position vehemently rejected by Cairo and Hamas.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,200 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.