Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

ZONGULDAK
Black Sea gas output set to double with new platform

The Osman Gazi floating production platform was sent off to the Sakarya Gas Field on Oct. 17, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saying it would double Türkiye’s natural gas output in the Black Sea.


In a video message to the departure ceremony at Filyos Port in Zonguldak, Erdoğan said daily production would rise to 20 million cubic meters.


“From the beginning of 2027, one in every three households will use our domestically produced natural gas,” he said.


Türkiye’s first floating natural gas processing facility will process gas from wells at the Sakarya field and send it to Filyos through subsea pipelines.

Erdoğan said the platform would operate with 140 personnel and 21 units.


Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the aim was to burn the first gas from the Sakarya field at the platform’s flare stack before the end of 2026.


Production is scheduled to begin in early 2027, according to the Energy Ministry.

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