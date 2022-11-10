‘Black Panther’ fights on without Chadwick Boseman

‘Black Panther’ fights on without Chadwick Boseman

PARIS
‘Black Panther’ fights on without Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther” returns to cinemas worldwide this week, having lost its star with the tragic early death of Chadwick Boseman, but none of its determination to push for greater diversity in superhero movies.

Boseman, who died from cancer two years ago aged 43, makes several flashback appearances in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The real-life grief of the filmmakers is reflected in the film as Wakanda struggles to survive following the death of Boseman’s character, King T’Challa.

Director Ryan Coogler had been preparing the sequel for almost a year when Boseman died, causing him to take a new direction focused on T’Challa’s sister, Shuri, played by Letitia Wright.

“When you lose somebody, there’s a blast radius. It’s like a bomb that goes off,” Coogler said at a press conference.

“The worst nightmare that you can have is if something were to happen to you, the people who you love and leave behind would be unmoored, would be lost. We were exploring all of those things,” he said.

Wright praised Coogler’s handling of her character’s journey as she tackles her grief and becomes queen.

“We were able to bring something that felt real, that felt truthful. And I was able to really give my heart to it and give Shuri a full arc,” she said.

The new film also marks the return of singer Rihanna with “Lift Me Up”, a tribute to Boseman and her first single as a lead artist since 2016.

Boseman was the first black lead in a Marvel film and proved that was no hindrance to popularity, with “Black Panther” bringing in no less than $1.34 billion at the box office.

The rest of the industry has taken notice, and the new instalment comes hot on the heels of “Black Adam” from rival superhero behemoth DC Comics, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, which is currently dominating the box office worldwide.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continues the first film’s mission to raise issues around diversity and colonialism.

Its plot partly revolves around Wakanda’s efforts to fend off the United States and France as they try to get their hands on its precious natural resource, vibranium, at all costs.

It also introduces an old Marvel character, Namor the Sub-Mariner, who speaks Mayan in the film -- a detail welcomed by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta.

“In Latin America, especially Mexico, we deny our indigenous roots,” Huerta said.

“It’s time to change and reconcile who we are with our ancestors... and embrace them. And now it’s happening in this movie... and that is exciting.”

WORLD Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
MOST POPULAR

  1. Wheat from Russia to be processed in Türkiye: Minister

    Wheat from Russia to be processed in Türkiye: Minister

  2. Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

    Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

  3. New announcement system to be used in earthquake drill

    New announcement system to be used in earthquake drill

  4. Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host

    Jimmy Kimmel to return as Oscars host

  5. Drought tests resilience of Spain’s olive groves and farmers

    Drought tests resilience of Spain’s olive groves and farmers
Recommended
Brainwave-reading implant lets paralyzed man spell out 1,100 words

Brainwave-reading implant lets paralyzed man spell out 1,100 words
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italys Etruscan-Roman history

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
Australian climate protesters glue themselves to Warhol print

Australian climate protesters glue themselves to Warhol print
Penn gifts his Oscar to Zelensky

Penn gifts his Oscar to Zelensky
T rex skull unearthed in South Dakota to be auctioned in NY

T rex skull unearthed in South Dakota to be auctioned in NY
‘It was now or never,’ says Rihanna

‘It was now or never,’ says Rihanna
WORLD Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm

A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853 — the 1935 Yankee Hurricane and Hurricane Kate in 1985.

ECONOMY Turkish airports served 155.9 mln passengers in 10 months

Turkish airports served 155.9 mln passengers in 10 months

The air traffic at Turkish airports in the 10-month period increased by 30.6 percent compared to last year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu has said.
SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.