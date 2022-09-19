Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

BEIJING
Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official American support for the island democracy.

Biden said “yes” when asked during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News’s “60 Minutes” program whether “U.S. forces, U.S. men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion."

CBS News reported the White House said after the interview U.S. policy hasn’t changed. That policy says Washington wants to see Taiwan’s status resolved peacefully but doesn’t say whether U.S. forces might be sent in response to a Chinese attack.

Tension is rising following efforts by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government to intimidate Taiwan by firing missiles into the nearby sea and flying fighter jets nearby and visits to Taipei by political figures including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry on Monday expressed “sincere gratitude” to Biden for “affirming the U.S. government’s rock-solid promise of security to Taiwan.”

Taiwan will “resist authoritarian expansion and aggression” and “deepen the close security partnership” with Washington and other governments “with similar thinking” to protect regional stability, the statement said.

Washington is obligated by federal law to see that Taiwan has the means to defend itself but doesn’t say whether U.S. forces would be sent. The United States has no formal relations with the island but maintains informal diplomatic ties.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland. The two governments say they are one country but dispute which is entitled to be the national leader.

Beijing criticizes official foreign contact with Taiwan’s elected government as encouragement to make its de facto independence permanent, a step the mainland says would lead to war.

Washington says it doesn’t support formal independence for Taiwan, a stance Biden repeated in the interview broadcast Sunday.

“Taiwan makes their own judgments about their independence,” the president said. “We’re not encouraging their being independent.”

In May, Biden said “yes” when asked at a news conference in Tokyo whether he was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if China invaded.

US,

WORLD Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Royal fans give London tourism a strong bump

    Royal fans give London tourism a strong bump

  2. Turkish experts shed light on story behind obesity, diabetes

    Turkish experts shed light on story behind obesity, diabetes

  3. Istanbul’s Galataport named port of the year

    Istanbul’s Galataport named port of the year

  4. Number of life centers in villages reaches 1,600: Minister

    Number of life centers in villages reaches 1,600: Minister

  5. Ankara condemns US for lifting arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

    Ankara condemns US for lifting arms embargo on Greek Cyprus
Recommended
Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
Storm floods parts of Japan, wipes out power, dozens hurt

Storm floods parts of Japan, wipes out power, dozens hurt
Iranian police fire tear gas at rally after woman’s funeral

Iranian police fire tear gas at rally after woman’s funeral
Strong quake strikes eastern Taiwan, Japan issues tsunami alert

Strong quake strikes eastern Taiwan, Japan issues tsunami alert
King Charles to host world leaders as UK readies for queen’s funeral

King Charles to host world leaders as UK readies for queen’s funeral
Near the Russian border, bodies still lie on the battlefield

Near the Russian border, bodies still lie on the battlefield
WORLD Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that is drawing presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers, and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

ECONOMY Heavy fines mulled for violating second-hand car sales cap

Heavy fines mulled for violating second-hand car sales cap

The government is preparing to impose heavy fines, up to 300,000 Turkish Liras ($16,400), on those who violate a recent regulation that introduced certain restrictions on the sale of second-hand cars.

SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.