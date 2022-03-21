Belgium mourns after car kills in carnival crash

  • March 21 2022 09:21:00

Belgium mourns after car kills in carnival crash

LA LOUVİÈRE
Belgium mourns after car kills in carnival crash

Belgium mourned on Sunday after a car ploughed into a crowd of early morning carnival-goers, killing six people and injuring dozens of others, but the authorities ruled out an act of terrorism.

The tragedy took place around 5:00 am (0400 GMT) as the carnival of Strepy-Bracquegnies, a district in the former coal-mining town of La Louviere, was getting under way.

"At this stage of the investigation, we know that a vehicle slammed into a group (of carnival goers) and that there are six dead and 26 injured, including 10 people whose life is in danger," prosecutor Damien Verheyen told reporters at the town’s city hall.

Investigators said the suspects were born in 1988 and 1990 and came from La Louviere, a town near the French border in Belgium’s rust belt. They were not known to the authorities for similar acts.

Chief prosecutor Christian Henry said the two were coming from a nightclub "and had just dropped off another person just before the events".

Blood test results were expected on Monday and "will allow us to say if they have consumed drugs", he told RTBF news.

"Nothing goes in the direction of radicalism or extremism," he said.

"The facts have been qualified as murder but we will see what the investigation will reveal and if we should requalify the thing as manslaughter," he added.

Belgian towns and villages host many street carnivals around the season of Lent, with the parades in Binche and Aalst the best known internationally.

Like Binche, the carnival of Strepy-Bracquegnies involves participants dressed up as "Gilles", extravagantly attired comical figures who are "called out" to the parade in the early hours.

La Louviere mayor Jacques Gobert said there were 150 to 200 people participating in the carnival’s pre-dawn prologue, including the "Gilles" in their garb.

When they reached a road, "a car coming from behind at high speed literally pulverised a large number of people," he told journalists.

Witnesses described a horrific scene of a car that drove into a group of carnival-goers that included children.

Fabrice Collignon, a Belgian TV presenter, told AFP the procession was under way when in a "snap of the fingers we went from fun and folklore to absolute horror."

The car seemed to "deliberately crashed into the crowd", said Collignon.

Another witness, Theo, told RTBF news he saw a car that moved "very fast and didn’t brake".

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and other ministers rushed to the scene along with Belgium’s King Philippe, who met first responders in the Strepy-Bracquegnies sports hall, where the morning’s carnival procession began.

"It should have been a day of celebration after a difficult time. It turned into a day of mourning," De Croo told reporters, noting that the carnival was the first after two years of cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The RIAAL La Louviere football team said that one of the victims was a steward at the club and that a match scheduled later on Sunday had been cancelled.

"Words fail us," the team wrote on its Facebook page.

In neighbouring France, President Emmanuel Macron "assured the Belgian prime minister of his support and friendship after this tragedy", his office said.

In February 2020, a man rammed his car through a carnival procession in Germany, injuring dozens of bystanders including children.

Germany and other countries at the time had been on high alert for car ramming attacks since December 2016, when an ISIL group sympathiser ploughed a truck through a Christmas market leaving 12 dead.

German towns have seen several such attacks since, with most carried out by people who were found to have psychological issues.

crashes,

TURKEY Fires lit to mark ‘arrival of spring’

Fires lit to mark ‘arrival of spring’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 14,000 Russians flee to Turkey after Ukraine war

    Some 14,000 Russians flee to Turkey after Ukraine war

  2. Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

    Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

  3. Convergence observed in positions of Ukraine, Russia: FM

    Convergence observed in positions of Ukraine, Russia: FM

  4. Turkey’s unmanned vessel to showcase at Qatar fair

    Turkey’s unmanned vessel to showcase at Qatar fair

  5. Erdoğan to talk to Dutch, Spanish PMs before NATO summit

    Erdoğan to talk to Dutch, Spanish PMs before NATO summit
Recommended
State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard

State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard
Shanghai Disneyland closes as virus rises, Shenzhen reopens

Shanghai Disneyland closes as virus rises, Shenzhen reopens
UK PM under fire for Ukraine, Brexit comparisons

UK PM under fire for Ukraine, Brexit comparisons
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Assailant with bear spray attacks Canada mosque

Assailant with bear spray attacks Canada mosque
Firefighters gain ground on Texas wildfires on Mar. 19

Firefighters gain ground on Texas wildfires on Mar. 19
WORLD State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard

State media report crash of Chinese airliner with 133 aboard

A Chinese airliner with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on March 21, state media has reported.
ECONOMY Turkish economy growing in ‘balanced way’: Minister

Turkish economy growing in ‘balanced way’: Minister

Turkey’s exports, domestic consumption and factory activity are all rising at the same time, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.

SPORTS Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira held his nerve to win a rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP on Mar. 20 and then promised to give the trophy to his baby daughter.