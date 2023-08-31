Banking sector’s net profit up 41 percent

Banking sector’s net profit up 41 percent

ISTANBUL
Banking sector’s net profit up 41 percent

The combined net profit of Turkish banks increased by 41 percent in the January-July period from a year ago to 293.4 billion Turkish liras ($11.1 billion), the data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) have shown.

In July alone, the banking sector’s net income was up around 12 percent to 43.3 billion liras.

Banks’ interest revenues from loans grew 71 percent year-on-year, but their interest expenditures leaped 155 percent. Net interest income of lenders plunged 17 percent from the first seven months of last year to 296 billion liras.

Total assets of the banking sector increased by 39.2 percent compared with the end of 2022 to stand at 19.97 trillion liras, while the loan volume rose by 36.2 percent over the same period to 10.3 trillion liras.

The non-performing loans/total loans ratio improved from 2.42 percent last year to 1.6 percent.

Deposits, the biggest fund resource of the banks, increased by 40.6 percent to 12.5 trillion.

Banks’ securities portfolio stood at 3.4 trillion liras, rising 42.3 percent from the end of 2022.

The capital adequacy ratio was 18.7 percent as of July, while the total shareholders' equity increased by 28 percent to 1.8 trillion liras.

There were 55 banks operating in Türkiye in July, up from 54 lenders a year ago. The number of branches declined from 11,024 to 10,968.

Banks increased the number of personnel they employed from 203,000 to 207,000.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor

Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor

    Mansur Yavaş set to run again for Ankara mayor

  2. Erdoğan, Putin to hold key talks on grain deal on Sept 4

    Erdoğan, Putin to hold key talks on grain deal on Sept 4

  3. Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

    Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

  4. Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

    Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

  5. Gabon coup leaders make general transitional president

    Gabon coup leaders make general transitional president
Recommended
Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter
Türkiye seeks to boost Saudi trade to $30 billion

Türkiye seeks to boost Saudi trade to $30 billion
Landlords making excessive demands on potential tenants

Landlords making excessive demands on potential tenants
IFC invests $1.46 billion in Türkiye

IFC invests $1.46 billion in Türkiye
Russia earns less from oil and spends more on war

Russia earns less from oil and spends more on war
EU fossil fuel energy output hits record low

EU fossil fuel energy output hits record low
WORLD Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

Trump inflated net worth up to $2.2 bn per year from 2011 to 2021: prosecutors

Donald Trump routinely overvalued his net worth by billions of dollars each year between 2011 and 2021, New York's attorney general alleged on Wednesday.

ECONOMY Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

Turkish economy grows 3.8 percent in second quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by a more-than-expected 3.8 percent in the second quarter of 2023 from a year ago, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.