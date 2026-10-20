Authorities target visa appointment black market in eight-province operation

Authorities target visa appointment black market in eight-province operation

ISTANBUL
Authorities target visa appointment black market in eight-province operation

Turkish authorities have launched an operation in eight provinces against suspects accused of using bots to secure visa appointments and resell them for hundreds of euros, while promising customers guaranteed appointments.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation found that visa consultancy firms collected payments through social media and websites by advertising guaranteed visas and appointments. Some allegedly failed to provide the promised services or refused to issue refunds.

Digital evidence, including WhatsApp messages, indicated that the suspects used bots to rapidly book limited appointment slots on consular and authorised visa application center systems. Investigators believe the practice restricted ordinary applicants’ access to appointments and pushed them towards paid intermediaries, effectively creating a black market.

Gendarmerie teams carried out operations in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa, Antalya, Balikesir, Denizli and Kocaeli. Efforts are continuing to apprehend 60 suspects for whom arrest warrants have been issued.

Investigators found evidence that customers were charged additional fees of around 300-400 euros ($337-$450) per transaction for purported bot software support. Financial examination reports identified approximately 370 million Turkish Liras ($7.4 million) in collections believed to be linked to visa and consultancy services. Authorities are still calculating losses incurred by customers who received no service, incomplete service or no refunds.

The investigation follows a separate operation in August, when authorities raided 63 addresses across six provinces and seized computers and software linked to bot accounts.

Suspects were accused of blocking appointment systems through multiple accounts and selling appointments under the banner of “guaranteed visas” for up to 1,000 euros. Investigators previously estimated the total proceeds from the alleged scheme at 918 million liras.

Türkiye,

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