Australia's capital braces as hot, windy conditions fuel bushfires

  • February 01 2020 12:27:29

Australia's capital braces as hot, windy conditions fuel bushfires

MELBOURNE-Reuters
Australias capital braces as hot, windy conditions fuel bushfires

In this Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, cattle graze in a field as smoke rises from burning fires on mountains near Moruya, Australia. (AP File Photo)

Soaring temperatures and strong winds stoked unpredictable bushfires near Australia's capital city on Feb. 1, closing a major highway and prompting warnings for some residents that it was too late to evacuate.

Skies along the Monaro Highway in the Australian Capital Territory turned orange-red as an uncontrolled blaze ballooned to more than 35,000 hectares (74,000 acres) in size.

"The issue we have with the fire activity is that the fire itself is generating its own weather pattern and that, combined with the wind direction, is what is driving that intensity in the fire," ACT Emergency Services Agency Commissioner Georgeina Whelan said in a televised briefing in Canberra.

The territory, home to the country's capital, Canberra, declared a state of emergency on Jan. 31 in anticipation of the severely hot and windy conditions that are expected to last through the weekend. It is the area's first declared emergency since 2003 when four people were killed and almost 500 homes destroyed in wildfires.

State of emergency declared as bushfire threatens Australian capital
State of emergency declared as bushfire threatens Australian capital

A second major uncontrolled fire was burning slightly further south in the Snowy Monaro region of New South Wales state, the same alpine area where an air tanker crashed on Jan. 22 killing three American firefighters.

Temperatures were forecast to top 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in several parts of both NSW and the ACT on Feb. 1, prompting widespread warnings for people to be alert to the potential fire danger.

More than 60 fires were burning in NSW, with a third of those uncontained and officials issuing emergency level warnings for five in the state's south.

Around 20 fires were burning in Victoria state, with one at emergency level. Away from the fire grounds, intense rainfall was forecast, with authorities warning of potential "dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding."

"When it comes to the weather, it's really the tale of two states," Victoria Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said on Feb. 1.

Australia's devastating and prolonged bushfire season has killed 33 people and an estimated 1 billion native animals since September.

About 2,500 homes have been destroyed and more than 11.7 million hectares (117,000 sq km) of tinder-dry bushland have been razed.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

    Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

  2. Residents at high risk due to low rents in run-down Istanbul neighborhood

    Residents at high risk due to low rents in run-down Istanbul neighborhood

  3. Turkey may intervene in Idlib if attacks continue: Erdoğan

    Turkey may intervene in Idlib if attacks continue: Erdoğan

  4. Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

    Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

  5. Brexit: Turkey lost a good friend in the EU

    Brexit: Turkey lost a good friend in the EU
Recommended
Abbas threatens to cut security ties with Israel, US

Abbas threatens to cut security ties with Israel, US
Britain leaves the EU for an uncertain future

Britain leaves the EU for an uncertain future
The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it

The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it?
Trump acquittal now likely on Feb 5; Senate nixes witnesses

Trump acquittal now likely on Feb 5; Senate nixes witnesses
Coronavirus threat to bring Cypriot leaders together

Coronavirus threat to bring Cypriot leaders together
International crisis looms as 700,000 flee Syrias Idlib

International crisis looms as 700,000 flee Syria's Idlib

WORLD Abbas threatens to cut security ties with Israel, US

Abbas threatens to cut security ties with Israel, US

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas threatened to cut security ties with both Israel and the U.S. on Feb. 1, in a lengthy speech delivered at an Arab League meeting in Egypt's capital that denounced a White House plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
ECONOMY China orders 200 mln masks from Turkey

China orders 200 mln masks from Turkey

China has put in orders for a total of 200 million protective face masks from Turkish medical firms over the past 10 days, as the country wrestles an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
SPORTS Dominic Thiem books spot in Australian Open final

Dominic Thiem books spot in Australian Open final

Austria's Dominic Thiem beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 3-1 on Jan. 31 to earn his spot in the 2020 Australian Open men's final.