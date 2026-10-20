Australian MP loses leg after car attack

Australian MP loses leg after car attack

WANGARATTA
Australian MP loses leg after car attack

A woman delivers flowers at the electoral office of independent member of parliament, Helen Haines, in Wangaratta, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. (AAP Image via AP)

Australian lawmaker Helen Haines has lost a leg after being struck by a car in a deliberate attack, local media said on Oct. 20.

Political violence is rare in Australia, but law enforcement has documented a steady rise in threats and abuse directed towards the nation's elected officials in recent years.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the attack was a "test of our character" and led an outpouring of support for Haines, widely praised for her efforts to increase transparency in politics and crack down on corruption.

She was hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser outside her office in the town of Wangaratta, just over 200 kilometers northeast of Melbourne.

She was getting things from the trunk of her car when the attack happened, Albanese said.

The driver did a U-turn to get back to her after passing, he added.

"It's clear this was a deliberate act," he said.

car attack,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sudan border market strike toll rises to 153

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