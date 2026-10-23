Magnitute 7 earthquale hits China’s Tibet region

Magnitute 7 earthquale hits China’s Tibet region

BEIJING
Magnitute 7 earthquale hits China’s Tibet region

A magnitude 7 earthquake has hit China's Tibet region, killing at least 16 people, injuring 54 and collapsing hundreds of homes in the northern regional city of Nagqu, official media said.

Search and rescue efforts continued following the collapse of at least 339 homes and 20 livestock sheds, the Nagqu media office said, citing city government officials.

More than 1,600 people from the local county were deployed for rescue efforts. Supplies including 1,000 prefabricated housing units, around 3,000 tents and folding beds, as well as flashlights and winter clothing arrived in the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 10:33 p.m. local time on Oct. 22.

China’s official news agency Xinhua said on Oct. 23 that communication in part of the region has been down.

The earthquake also caused rockfalls that have forced local authorities to close a section of National Highway 317, allowing only emergency, rescue and official support vehicles through as crews worked to clear debris, according to Xinhua.

Intermittent snows are expected in the earthquake region over the next three days, Xinhua said.

It was the biggest earthquake in the region in the last five years, China's national broadcaster CCTV said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for all-out efforts in rescue operations and medical relief work. Nagqu is more than 300 kilometers north of Tibet’s capital, Lhasa.

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